Tina Knowles Reveals Secret Breast Cancer Battle

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Tina Knowles received a harrowing cancer diagnosis last year.

Until now, she kept it a secret from fans.

Her famous daughters, Beyonce and Solange, knew. So did a few friends. That was it.

Now, she’s sharing her story with the public, including how doctors almost didn’t catch the disease.

Speaking on ‘CBS Mornings,’ Tina Knowles opened up about her breast cancer diagnosis in April 2025. (Image Credit: CBS)

Tina Knowles was diagnosed with breast cancer

On the Tuesday, April 22 episode of CBS Mornings, Tina Knowles shared her brush with breast cancer.

Early during the COVID-19 pandemic, she explained, she missed a routine mammogram appointment.

Unfortunately, she did not reschedule the screening until 2024. Her overdue mammogram uncovered two tumors.

Tina Knowles attends the Black Excellence Brunch Proudly Supported by Disney on February 08, 2025. (Photo Credit: Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Disney)

Knowles shared that doctors found two tumors in her left breast.

One was benign. The other, they diagnosed, was stage 1 cancer.

Tina Knowles is 71 years old. The American Cancer Society recommends mammograms every 1-2 years starting at age 55.

‘I was in disbelief’

“I’ve always tried to take care of myself. I just … was in disbelief,” Knowles expressed to Gayle King.

The good news is that she underwent a lumpectomy in August of last year. Eight months later, she’s sharing that she is cancer-free.

When it came to going under the knife, she admits: “I was nervous.” Her famous daughters visited her in the hospital, as did a few friends, all offering encouragement and moral support.

Honoree Tina Knowles speaks onstage during Glamour Women of the Year at Times Square EDITION Hotel on October 08, 2024. (Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour)

The surgery was a success — but not without a complication. Knowles developed an infection so serious that she nearly had to miss Glamour’s 2024 Women of the Year event.

She was not merely a guest for the event, but an honoree. Beyonce herself urged her mother to not feel obligated to attend.

“A lot of my life, I just refused to be recognized. I would never take an award. I would never want the attention to me,” Knowles stated. “This was my saying, ‘I deserve this.’”

Tina Knowles, wearing Gucci, attends the 2024 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 02, 2024. (Photo Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for LACMA)

She’s doing much better now

There are many risk factors involved in potentially developing breast cancer. Some of the well-known hormonal risk factors focus upon middle-aged women.

However, old age is one of the risk factors. Women Knowles’ age and considerably older can and do develop breast cancer.

We are all so thankful that her mammogram caught her cancer at stage 1. This could have been much, much worse.