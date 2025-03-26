Taylor Swift Fans Cry Foul as Beyonce Is Named Top Pop Star of 21st Century

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Taylor Swift absolutely crushed it in 2024 — but Beyonce recently claimed a major victory over the Eras Tour icon!

As you may have heard, Billboard has named Bey the top pop star of the 21st century.

And Taylor’s famously loyal legion of fans are not thrilled with the decision.

Taylor Swift Fans Object to Beyonce’s Latest Achievement

The Billboard list came out gradually over several weeks, so fans knew for a while that Taylor wouldn’t rise any higher than the number two spot.

Still, when Bey was revealed as the century’s most dominant pop star, Swifties reacted with outrage.

“Taylor had more impact in the last 5 years than Beyoncé in her whole career ×5,” one Swiftie tweeted, according to Page Six.

“In other words, because Taylor was 15, Beyoncé had the advantage.. what type of publication is this?” another asked.

“Influence, evolution, and impact are all 3 words that describe Taylor, btw!” a third chimed in, referring to the publication’s criteria.

Taylor’s Reaction

And how did Taylor respond to the news that Bey was crowned Queen of the Century?

Well, a source tells Page Six that she’s “really happy for Beyonce” and completely unbothered by the fact that she didn’t win the title herself.

“Taylor will always support strong female artists and thinks Beyoncé is so deserving of this honor,” said the insider.

No surprise there. While a case could certainly be made for Taylor being the century’s top pop star, we’re sure she’s well aware of the enormous impact of Beyonce’s career.

And the title comes after a year in which Bey shattered even more records and barriers with her Cowboy Carter album.

This isn’t the first time that the Billboard rankings have created controversy.

Previously, Hailey Bieber vented her outrage when Justin came in at number eight on the list.

But ultimately, this seems like the sort of situation that fans care more about than artists.

Some Swifties will probably remain angry over this mild snub, but hey, it’s not all bad news for Taylor:

She was also named Spotify’s most-streamed artist of 2024!

Oh, and she’s fabulously wealthy and arguably the most famous person on the planet.

So yeah, she’s probably not losing much sleep over the whole Billboard thing.