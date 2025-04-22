Christine Brown Trashes Kody, Robyn: My Life is So Much Better Now!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Christine Brown is sharing even more insight into her failed marriage to Kody Brown.

While also emphasizing how awesome it is to now be married to David Woolley.

On the April 20 episode of Sister Wives, the 53-year old explained how she felt as if she was left with “scraps” when it came to her time as Kody’s partner.

“I felt like Robyn had a better couch. I felt like she had better dishes and better decorations and like so many things,” the reality star said of Kody’s sole legal spouse.

Christine Brown has a worried look on her face. (TLC)

The mother of six said she was often left to wonder why she was “left with all these scraps all the time? Scraps of time, scraps of stuff.”

The TLC personality has made it clear many times over the years that she partly walked away from Kody in late 2021 because it was just so clear he favored Robyn… in every possible way.

The subject came up as Christine and husband David Woolley were driving to North Carolina to help former sister wife Janelle Brown move.

“I feel stronger, more independent now than I ever did before because you’re so supportive. There’s no 50/50,” she said to her soulmate.

Christine Brown finds something funny on Sister Wives. (TLC)

Woolley agreed.

He said that polygamous relationships always seem to “keep score,” with the women having to feel as if they’re competing against each other.

Later on this same episode, Kody seemingly responded to Christine’s claims during a confessional, stating;

“When a relationship is united, you don’t tend to keep scores much because you’ve got a cloak of charity to put over this person that you love.”

A cloak of charity. How poetic.

Kody and Robyn Brown have managed to stay together through the years. (TLC)

Christine insisted, though, that Kody would also drop not-so-subtle hints about what he was looking for from each sister wife.

“There were so many times in my marriage with Kody where he was, he liked makeup. It was like you had to always, always look nice. It mattered to him so much,” she claimed.

“We’d go camping and Janelle and I would be sitting there busting our butts getting breakfast made, cleaning up the mess and honestly Robyn would be doing her makeup forever.”

Christine went on to say Kody would then “praise how they looked,” as she Janelle were “sweating and slaving” to keep up with chores around the campsite.

Christine Brown deserves props for getting away from Kody. (TLC)

“No wonder I was constantly wondering and constantly insecure because as much as I was comparing, he was also comparing all the time,” Christine alleged about the dynamic between herself and Kody after his marriage to Robyn in 2014.

On numerous occasions, Christine has said she’s done with Robyn.

But this episode was filmed many months ago, we believe.

“Robyn was up on this pedestal and the rest of us were just lacking. I felt like I was lacking in the relationship,” Christine added on air.

After saying she was pregnant and sick during the aforementioned camping trip, Robyn did agree in general with her rival’s assessment of the Browns.

“I felt like when the family was together, there was unfair fighting that was happening, for sure,” she said. “That is a big part of the family falling apart. Was [that] there’s just so little trust with each other.”