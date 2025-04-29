Theresa Nist Responds to Gerry Turner’s Girlfriend: Whatevs, I’ve Moved On!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

When it comes to Gerry Turner, Theresa Nist has really been through it.

Yes, we bolded and italicized that word on purpose.

Nist went on The Golden Bachelor and competed for Turner’s affection… and then accepted his proposal… and then married him on television… and then got divorced from him… and then dealt with Turner’s cancer diagnosis.

It’s been quite the journey.

Theresa Nist came out on top of The Golden Bachelor. (ABC)

Yet another twist was added to this journey a few days ago, too, when we learned that Turner has a girlfriend.

“I don’t like to regret anything,” Nist told Us Weekly via Zoom this week of her romance with the first-ever Golden Bachelor.

“But it’s not that they were saying to us, ‘Okay, we’re offering you this wedding and you can do it six months, a year, two years, whenever you want to.’

“It was now or never. The decision had to be made quickly. And we said, ‘OK, if we’re really going to go through with this and we’re gonna get married, if we do it this way, we can get the wedding of our dreams. It’ll be spectacular.’ It was a quick decision.”

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist did not make it as a couple. (ABC)

Turner proposed to Nist during the November 2023 Bachelor finale. They exchanged in front of ABC cameras in January 2024.

Just three months later, the marriage was over.

At this point, looking back on it, Nist says the relationship feels like it took place in “another world,” although it was a world she embraced at the time.

“I was in love,” she now says. “I really believed this was forever and for the rest of my life. We all thought that. I mean, listen to our wedding vows and what my daughter said and what his daughter said. We truly, truly believed it.”

Theresa Nist shares a laugh here with Gerry Turner. (ABC)

No, Theresa told the aforementioned tabloid. The couple did not split up due to Turner’s cancer… nor because they couldn’t figure out where to live.

“I don’t know if I’ll ever say what the reason was for me,” she says.

“But I will say that it’s really hard to know somebody in that amount of time.

“And then after the show was over, it was just a whirlwind of excitement and we were caught up in everything and there were interviews and we were going to events. It was also an abbreviated version of The Bachelor. We only had one-hour episodes.

“And so the amount of time that I was with him was what you saw on TV. There was no other casual interaction, like, there might be on Bachelor in Paradise where you can hang out.”

Theresa Nist sits with Gerry Turner in this scene from The Golden Bachelor. (Image Credit: ABC)

Turner, for his part, confirmed earlier this month that he has a new girlfriend named Lana Sutton.

After sharing the news with TMZ, he posted photos with Lana via Instagram, writing:

“I can’t believe how many people in Charleston recognized us and wished us the best.”