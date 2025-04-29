Kristin Cavallari Thirst-Traps Fans With Post-Boob Job Cleavage

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kristin Cavallari is dazzling followers with some eye-popping outfits.

When she was with Jay Cutler, the two welcomed three kids together.

Later, the The Hills alum opted to undergo a breast enlargement and lift.

Now, she’s showing off the results.

Speaking on the April 1, 2025 episode of her podcast, Kristin Cavallari discusses her most recent entanglement while proclaiming that she is “done with athletes.” (Image Credit: YouTube)

Kristin Cavallari has some thirst traps to share

On Monday, April 28, Kristin Cavallari took to Instagram to flaunt her eye-catching curves.

She made no secret of parading the various outfits that she picked out for the 2025 Stagecoach music festival.

Her black lace-up bustier, denim shorts, and knee-high boots made for an impressive display.

The mirror selfies continued (until morale improved, one imagines).

Cavallari showed off a series of outfits, including a black crop top and a light brown minidress.

“Festival fits,” she captioned the array of ensembles.

On her podcast, Kristin Cavallari took a notorious reality star to task. (Image Credit: YouTube)

No matter the ‘fit, one part of every pic remained consistent

We can acknowledge that many of Cavallari’s followers may have spent less time appraising the former reality star’s outfits than they did admiring the woman herself.

To be blunt, her cleavage was very much in focus — more than once.

And Cavallari has spoken about her breasts, and the work that she put into having them look this way, in the past.

In June of 2024, Cavallari opened up on her Let’s Be Honest podcast about having received breast implants — though she had previously only acknowledged having gotten a breast lift.

“I did both after breastfeeding,” she clarified for her listeners.

Defensively, she added: “Everyone acting like I lied about it when I never got asked specifically about implants themselves.”

Cavallari continued at the time: “I said in an interview YEARS ago that I had a lift — which, to me, felt like I was revealing more than I actually needed to — but I never once denied implants, ever.”

On her November 5 podcast, Kristin Cavallari spun wild conspiracy theories. It was not the first time. (Image Credit: YouTube)

When did she actually get the surgery?

To be clear, Cavallari first shared the news that she had undergone surgery in 2021.

At the time, she only shared the news about the breast lift, leaving out the bit about the implants. (To be fair, that is her business)

It is not uncommon for women to feel that their looks or even femininity are directly tied to their breasts.

We’re glad that Cavallari was able to get the gender-affirming care that she wanted.

And, clearly, her fans are enjoying seeing her flaunt the results.