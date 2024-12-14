Theresa Nist Breaks Silence on Gerry Turner Cancer Diagnosis

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Theresa Nist has spoken out for the first time since the world learned the following piece of very sad news:

Gerry Turner has cancer.

Gerry Turner actually has incurable cancer.

The first-ever Golden Bachelor lead made this admission a few days ago to People Magazine, in part to help “clear up a lot of mystery around what happened back in February, March and April.”

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist did not make it as a couple. (ABC)

This was a reference to Turner and Nist splitting up mere months after getting married on national television, a development that took Bachelor Nation residents by extreme sadness and surprise.

But now it makes a lot more sense, doesn’t it?

“I wanted my life to continue on as normal as possible, and that led me to believing that as normal as possible more meant spending time with my family, my two daughters, my two son-in-laws, my granddaughters,” Turner said upon making his announcement.

“And the importance of finding the way with Theresa was still there, but it became less of a priority.”

Theresa Nist sits with Gerry Turner in this scene from The Golden Bachelor. (Image Credit: ABC)

Indeed, Nist was Turner’s wife.

But in reality… they didn’t know each other all that well.

Nist, meanwhile, also spoke to People about the unfortunate diagnosis and how it impacted her relationship with Gerry Turner.

“It was when I visited Gerry in Indiana [some time in March],” Nist told this outlet of being told about the cancer. “That’s devastating news, really. I was extremely upset.”

To be clear, Turner has been diagnosed with a type of bone marrow cancer.

Gerry Turner is all smiles in this photo from his time as The Golden Bachelor. (ABC)

Continued Nist:

“He’s a very positive person and I am too, and I know that he will do the best that he can to make this a positive experience.

“And I have every faith that is going to work out that way, that it’s going to be the type of cancer that will not affect his life and that he’ll live to be a very healthy old age.”

Turner previously said his ex-wife was “awestruck” by the news, which is very understandable.

The exes finalized their divorce in June.

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist are no longer married. (ABC)

Turner and Nist got engaged during the final episode of the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelor, which aired in November 2023.

They exchanged vows in January.

“When you are hit with that kind of news and the shock wears off after a few days or a few weeks and you regroup and you realize what’s important to you, that’s where you start to move forward,” Turner said of splitting from Nist.

Theresa says she and Gerry don’t talk much anymore, but it sounds as if she has no regrets.

“I wish him the best and that I know that he was in a very difficult situation and that good things will come to him,” she concluded to People.

“And I wish for him a long and healthy, prosperous life, and I hope that he finds his person. I want him to be so happy, and I just wish him all the best of everything in the world.”