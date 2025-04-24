Gerry Turner Reveals Relationship With Fan He Met on Facebook

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Gerry Turner is single no more!

Yes, Gerry’s romance with Theresa Nist lasted about as long as a rose ceremony, but it seems that the first Golden Bachelor has already moved on with someone new.

And while he might be a retiree, when it comes to dating, Gerry prefers a modern approach.

Gerry Turner attends the 57th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 08, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Gerry Turner’s new gal pal slid into his DMs

Gerry tells TMZ that he met his new girlfriend, Lana, when she messaged him on Facebook.

But the romance almost didn’t happen, as Gerry ignored her first message and never replied.

Lana was persistent, however, and she shot Gerry a second DM. This time, she mentioned that she grew up in Indiana, about 20 minutes from Gerry’s hometown.

That captured Gerry’s attention, and he asked Lana — a retired school teacher in her mid-50s — on a dinner date back in March.

When he was announced as the Golden Bachelor, Gerry Turner became the newest (and oldest) star of The Bachelor franchise! (Photo Credit: ABC)

Just a few weeks later, Gerry describes Lana and himself as “inseparable.” He tells TMZ that he never believed in love at first sight, but Lana has changed his mind on the matter.

Needless to say, these two are moving fast.

They’ve met each other’s kids, and Gerry has met Lana’s parents.

Gerry describes Lana as “very family-oriented” — and he’s so serious about the relationship that he’s even introduced Lana to his pickleball friends.

And if you watched his run as the Golden Bachelor, then you know that this is a man who takes his pickleball seriously!

Gerry Turner is all smiles in this photo from his time as The Golden Bachelor. (ABC)

Gerry, of course, had the honor of being the very first Golden Bachelor. ABC announced this week that Mel Owens will star in the show’s second season.

Another shot at love

Gerry was diagnosed with cancer last year, a development that he says factored into his breakup with Theresa.

At the time, Gerry explained to People magazine that he wanted to “continue on as normal as possible, and that led me to believing that as normal as possible more meant spending time with my family, my two daughters, my two son-in-laws, my granddaughters.”

He and Theresa also encountered logistical issues, including a disagreement over which region of the country to live in. Clearly, Turner has no such issue with fellow Hoosier Lana!

Obviously, there’s a lot that we still don’t know about Lana — including her last name! — but we’ll keep you updated as new information becomes available.

In the meantime, our sincere congrats go out to Gerry and Lana!