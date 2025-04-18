Haley Joel Osment Hurls Bigoted Slurs, Nearly Loses Pants In Shocking Arrest Video

Reading Time: 3 minutes

As we previously reported, Haley Joel Osment was recently arrested for public intoxication at a California ski resort.

The incident occurred on April 8, but news of the arrest was just made public on Thursday.

Now, video of Haley’s confrontation with police has been released.

And it’s probably not gonna do any wonders for the Sixth Sense star’s career prospects.

Haley Joel Osment attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Amazon MGM Studios’ “Blink Twice” at DGA Theater Complex on August 08, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

In footage obtained by the New York Post, Haley appears belligerent and unable to stand under his own power.

He had been barred from boarding a ski lift, as his helmet was on backward and he had forgotten his snowboard (and thus had no way of getting back down the mountain).

Cops were called and found what they believed to be cocaine on Osment. As the Post points out, at the time of his arrest, the actor’s pants were “strangely unbuttoned, causing them to slide down his waistline.”

After being instructed to “use your legs and stand up,” Osment became unruly with the arresting officers.

“I’m an American,” to which one officer replied, “Well, you’re under arrest now.”

Actor Haley Joel Osment attends the 2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 3, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

Osment verbally harasses arresting officers on camera

“I’ve been kidnapped by a f–king Nazi,” Osment claimed, later alleging that he was “being attacked” and that the officers were “torturing me.”

“You’re f–kin’ with my life,” Osment muttered at one point.

“You’ll wish you treated me nicer,” he added before hurling an antisemitic slur:

“I was decent to you and you, and you are a f–king k–e,” the actor said.

Osment issues statement in response to shocking arrest video

In a statement issued to the Post, Osment seemed genuinely remorseful for his actions.

“I’m absolutely horrified by my behavior. Had I known I used this disgraceful language in the throes of a blackout, I would have spoken up sooner,” he said.

The actor went on to note that he’s been struggling ever since losing his home in the Los Angeles wildfires earlier this year.

“The past few months of loss and displacement have broken me down to a very low emotional place,” he explained.

Haley Joel Osment attends the Fourth Annual Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation Blue Diamond Gala at Dodger Stadium on June 11, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation)

“But that’s no excuse for using this disgusting word. From the bottom of my heart, I apologize to absolutely everyone that this hurts. What came out of my mouth was nonsensical garbage — I’ve let the Jewish community down and it devastates me,” Osment continued, adding:

“I don’t ask for anyone’s forgiveness, but I promise to atone for my terrible mistake.”

It remains to be seen what sort of legal and professional consequences Haley will face as a result of this incident.

The Mono County DA has yet to decide if it will press charges, but it seems that Osment is already pleading his case in the court of public opinion.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.