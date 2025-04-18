Bethenny Frankel Stuns Fans With Relocation: I’ve Left New York For Good!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Bethenny Frankel is leaving the Big Apple for good!

The former Real Housewives of New York star made the shocking admission to her Instagram followers in a video posted on Thursday.

Yes, Bethenny is a lifelong New Yorker whose natural habitat is the city’s poshest neighborhoods.

But like so many Manhattanites before her, she couldn’t resist the siren song of a warmer climate.

Bethenny Frankel attends iHeartRadio z100’s Jingle Ball 2023 Presented By Capital One at Madison Square Garden on December 08, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Bethenny is headed for the Sunshine State

Yes, the New York-to-Florida pipeline has claimed another transplant, as Bethenny and her kid have now taken up residence way down south.

“Something has arisen that made this the best and healthiest for myself and my daughter [Bryn],” Frankel cryptically explained in her video.

She added that her new home in an unspecified region of Florida “will be our primary and permanent residence.”

Then, in a gesture beloved by all Floridians, Bethenny turned the camera toward the beach and declared, “This will be my backyard.”

“Excited to share this with you … It’s been a concept for a while, but personal & private circumstances have made this the healthiest life choice,” she furhter explained.

Bethenny added that she and Bryn will “maintain residences in the Hamptons and New York City because we love New York.”

Frankel didn’t go into detail regarding the reason for her decision, except to note that it was made for “personal and professional reasons.”

Bethenny’s plan has finally been revealed

Bethenny Frankel attends the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for MTV)

Keen observers of Frankel’s Instagram page have noted that she’s been hinting at a move for quite some time.

In one of her many recent image carousels, Bethenny included an image of some U-Haul boxes.

“Life is good albeit with some unexpected stressful surprises … Moments with good friends, food, laughs, and as always a little chaos,” she captioned the post.

“So many exciting changes coming soon… but you nosy B’s will just have to wait and see xoxo.”

Bethenny Frankel attends the Z100’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022 Press Room at Madison Square Garden on December 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Yes, Bethenny has no filter on Instagram — and that’s one of the things her fans loved about her.

So, far from being offended at the “nosy [b-tches]” label, they probably considered it an honor.

We’re some of Frankel’s followers are a little bummed that this New York icon has left her hometown behind.

But hopefully, they can take solace in the fact that Bethenny will still be spitting hot takes on social media.

Sure, she’s a talented reality star and businesswoman, but we all know that throwing shade is what she really does best.