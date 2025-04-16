Danielle Fishel, Shaun Weiss Recall ‘Hormonal’ Scene From ‘Worst’ …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

You might recall Boy Meets World as the ’90s sitcom in which a young Ben Savage navigated the rough waters of adolescence.

But like so many sitcoms of that era, the show sort of overstayed its welcome, and by the end, it was a 2000s show in which its teen stars were all grown up and trying to make sense of adulthood (no one has ever succeeded in this task).

Anyway, viewers got to see Cory and Topanga go from middle school sweethearts to man and wife, and the change in their circumstances presented new challenges to both the young couple and the show’s writers.

The end of the ‘World’ as we know it

These days, Danielle Fishel, who played Topanga, hosts a podcast in which she discusses World with costars Will Friedle and Rider Strong.

(Ben Savage, who played Cory, declined to participate and has apparently severed ties with the rest of the cast.)

On this week’s episode, the castmates discussed the season six episode titled “You’re Married, You’re Dead,” which they believe to be “arguably the worst” of the show’s entire run.

“This episode felt very weird to me in that it felt like somebody had written a draft of an episode that was very clearly like Topanga is upset that Corey goes to essentially a strip club or Hooters,” Rider said at one point.

“And then they kind of backed off of that by, like, having Topanga be very understanding,” he continued as Danielle indicated her agreement.

“This ranks up there with arguably the worst episode for me of the series for every reason,” Will chimed in,

“The entire episode I thought was idiotic. I know TV. This was not it. This was a bad episode of television all the way around. That’s what I think about this episode.”

Dissent in the ranks

But at least one actor has very fond memories of the episode.

Shaun Weiss — who’s best known for his work in movies like The Mighty Ducks — had a guest role, and it seems he fondly remembers the experience for reasons that are less than wholesome.

“I gotta be honest, and I remembered the feeling as soon as the episode came on,” he told the podcast hosts.

“I was really, I don’t know how to say, hormonal. And the chicks on that set…. Danielle, I mean, when you came into the room, my chemistry would change.”

“I didn’t know how to control myself. Danielle, and then the other girl, the redhead, [Maitland Ward]. Basically the whole time anybody was around, I was just like, ‘Try to keep it together, try to keep it together.’ And I was just losing my mind [over] all the hot people I’d seen.”

Probably against the hosts’ preferences, Weiss’ hormonal reminiscences continued:

“So basically, I’m just bursting at the seams, Danielle. The whole time, being like, ‘I gotta go to my trailer for a minute!'” Weiss said.

He added that watching the series now “reminded me of puberty…. I was like, ‘Madness, madness.”

Yes, like Boy Meets World itself, Shaun Weiss might have worn out his welcome on the cast’s podcast.