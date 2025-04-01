Olivia Munn Diagnosis: Her Journey With Cancer, Fibromyalgia

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Olivia Munn revealed her diagnosis to the world.

Years before she shared this — before she and John Mulaney were an item, let alone parents — she learned that she has fibromyalgia.

The actress, comedian, and guest co-host on The Today Show had to adjust to a new reality.

In fact, she re-learn how to live much of her life. Perhaps that helped to prepare her to fight for her life against cancer.

While co-hosting on The Today Show With Jenna And Friends, Olivia Munn shared some medical news while preparing for cameras to roll again. (Image Credit: NBC)

She has received her fibromyalgia diagnosis over 6 years ago

44-year-old actress Olivia Munn opened up to People a while back about how she had felt off for years before her early 2019 fibromyalgia diagnosis.

“I wasn’t really sure what was going on with me,” she admitted.

Munn added: “I was going through a lot of different ailments for years and not knowing what was happening.”

As it turned out, “what was happening” was fibromyalgia. This incurable disorder involves muscle pain, fatigue, and issues with sleep and memory.

‘Gluten-free, dairy-free, sugar-free’

“I had to change my wellness routine pretty significantly,” Munn admitted.

“I had to be super thoughtful about what I put into my body,” she explained.

Munn spelled out: I had to start eating gluten-free, dairy-free, and sugar-free.”

She added: “I had to cut out a lot of things that I was used to having every day and things that I really loved.”

Olivia Munn attends the Vanity Fair Oscars Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, on March 10, 2024. (Photo Credit: MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

She had no choice but to change everything

“My situation was at a place where it was like, ‘You’re either going to go down a path where you’re going to get multiple autoimmune diseases, or you have to stop now and we can try to get you better,'” Munn said of her lifestyle changes.

“It was like, ‘These are your choices.’ And so I had no choice, I was feeling so bad.”

She acknowledged: “I had to really listen to the doctor’s orders and cut all these things out.”

On the plus side, Munn said that her doctor advised her to enjoy the food that she eats. Stress can exacerbate fibromyalgia, while happiness can reduce it.

She has also battled with cancer

In March of 2024, Munn revealed her breast cancer diagnosis. In order to combat the extremely aggressive disease, she underwent a double-mastectomy.

She went on to undergo a full hysterectomy.

The actress and comedian has undergone more than her fair share of life-altering illnesses.

But, thankfully, they did not prove to be life-ending.