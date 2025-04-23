Michael Lohan Sentenced to 9 Months in Jail; Other Charges Remain Pending

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Michael Lohan is looking at jail time.

In February, we reported on Lohan’s latest arrest on a pair of very familiar charges.

Authorities accused him of allegedly assaulting Kate Major (again) and allegedly violating his probation (again).

Now, he’s unlikely to see the outside of a Florida jail cell until next year. And that’s only part of what’s coming.

Michael Lohan, Lindsay Lohan’s father leaves the Courthouse in Beverly Hills, California. It was neither his first time in a courtroom, nor his last. (Photo Credit: Valerie Macon/Getty Images)

Yes, Michael Lohan is going to jail again

On Wednesday, April 23, the infamous Michael Lohan reported to court.

There, TMZ reports, he pleaded guilty to violating his probation following his arrest in Texas a couple of months ago.

The judge ordered Lohan to spend 9 months in jail for the violation.

In this mug shot released by the 2011 Hillsborough County Jail, Michael Lohan, 51, poses for his mugshot after being arrested for violation of pre-trial release and resisting arrest on October 26, 2011 in Hillsborough County, Tampa, Florida. Lohan was previously arrested on October 25, 2011. (Photo Credit: Hillsborough County Sheriff via Getty Images)

For Lohan, there’s one silver lining to the court’s decision.

The judge noted that Lohan will receive 38 days “time served” on the 9 month sentence.

That’s over one-ninth of the time already over and done with.

But it looks like he’ll be spending the rest of 2025 in a jail cell.

Michael Lohan smokes a cigarette before an arraignment at the Southampton Town Justice Court on August 18, 2010. (Photo Credit; John W. Ferguson/Getty Images)

Why was he arrested this time?

As we reported earlier this year, Lohan’s arrest stemmed from a crime (not alleged; he received a conviction) from four years ago.

In April 2021, authorities arrested him in Palm Beach County for illegal patient brokering. He would direct patients towards specific treatment centers and receive kickbacks.

In June 2022, following his conviction, he was sentenced to four years of probation. For most, that would have been the end of it.

But Lohan’s decades-spanning criminal history has demonstrated that violating his probation is nothing new.

Michael Lohan leaves the Courthouse in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo Credit: Valerie Macon/Getty Images)

In February 2025, he allegedly flipped his ex, Kate Major, out of a chair.

Officers found bruising on her body.

He was arrested on a charge of “continuous violence against family,” which is a felony.

The nine-month jail sentence is solely for violating the probation to which he was sentenced in 2022.

Michael Lohan arrives at Hollywood publicist Charmaine Blake’s viewing party on January 16, 2011. (Photo Credit: Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

Though the alleged assault took place in Texas, Lohan’s probation violation was in Florida.

He will serve out his sentence behind bars in Florida.

The actual case over his alleged assault on his ex remains pending.

Kate Major did appear in court via video, TMZ noted. She remains in Texas.