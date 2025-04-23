Jason Biggs Details Dramatic 35-Pound Weight Loss Amid Health ‘Issues’

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Jason Biggs may need a new surname following his recent weight loss.

The American Pie star shed 35 pounds.

But losing weight was not, it seems, his actual goal. His focus was on his health.

It turns out that there was one major indulgence that he had to cut back on to meet his goals.

Jason Biggs attends as City Harvest Presents The 2025 Gala: Carnaval at Cipriani 42nd Street on April 22, 2025. (Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for City Harvest)

Jason Biggs is opening up about his weight loss and the reason behind it

On Tuesday, April 22, Biggs spoke to Page Six about a radical change that he underwent.

Upon discovering a red flag in his health, he adjusted his lifestyle and dropped 35 pounds.

“I had some cholesterol issues,” he explained. “Probably because of the … ice cream pints I would knock back.”

Jason Biggs attends “Glengarry Glen Ross” Broadway Opening Night at Palace Theatre on March 31, 2025. (Photo Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Biggs revealed that he altered both his diet and his workout habits.

“It’s been a journey,” he revealed. And the results paid off where it counts.

Biggs detailed: “My cholesterol came down 70 points.”

Jason Biggs attends the Chefs for Kids’ Cancer benefitting Cookies for Kids’ Cancer on October 08, 2024. (Photo Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Chefs for Kids’ Cancer)

This weight loss did not happen overnight

Biggs does not have a precise timeline for how long it took these changes to impact his cholesterol or his weight.

However, the 46-year-old actor acknowledged that it took “a while” to see results.

That’s pretty normal for any healthy lifestyle adjustment.

Jason Biggs of ‘Out Matched’ speaks during the Fox segment of the 2020 Winter TCA Press Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on January 07, 2020. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Fortunately, Biggs’ changes sound sustainable — unlike many “crash diets.”

He says that he still gets to indulge in his favorite treats. Ice cream remains his first choice, specifically gelato from a West Village shop.

Biggs also enjoys Van Leeuwen, another ice cream brand. If anyone’s looking for recommendations from an ice cream aficionado.

Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen attends the “Orange Is The New Black” Final Season World Premiere at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on July 25, 2019. (Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

He’s kicked tougher habits than ice cream

Last year, Jason Biggs and his wife, Jenny Mollen, opened up about his sobriety.

In 2018, he celebrated one year sober, though it was not his first attempt to quit drinking.

He admitted to having spent years working on himself in therapy … but nonetheless drinking (and driving). All the while, he carefully hid this from his wife.

Kicking one addiction can sometimes spawn new bad habits, or exacerbate existing ones.

However, altering your lifestyle in one way offers a blueprint to making future changes.