Dominique McShain Cause of Death: TikTok Star Passes Away at 21

We have tragic news to report from the world of social media today, as beloved TikTok influencer Dominique McShain has passed away.

She was just 21 years old.

The news comes about one year after she learned that she had been diagnosed with terminal cancer.

Social media star Dominique McShain has passed away at the age of 21. (YouTube)

Dominique McShain’s battle with cancer inspired countless others

Domique’s courageous decision to document her battle with colorectal cancer earned her more than 200,000 followers across Instagram and TikTok.

On April 6, she revealed that she had made the decision to enter end of life care and would not be able to offer any more updates to her fans.

Dominique wrote that her liver was “failing rapidly to the point of jaundice,” and her cancer was “progressing quickly.” She shared thar she would be transitionting into a hospice facility to focus on “pain relief and managing side effects.”

“My life may be short, but I genuinely think I’ve squeezed every bit out of it. I won the lottery with a family that loves me unconditionally, friends who would 10000% donate a liver to me or do anything they could (and probably argue over who gets to do it),” McShain wrote in her final post.

“Recently, I’ve been picturing Heaven often — a place where l’ll finally be free from the pain that’s been with me for so long. I imagine myself without the constant suffering, no longer needing medication just to survive the day. I’ll be able to run, to breathe, to feel whole,” she concluded.

“Though it will hurt to leave you all behind, please know that I will finally be out of pain, and I will be at peace.”

McShain’s inspirational strength and positive outlook in the face of unfathomable adversity quickly earned her a massive following.

“I was, until two weeks ago, a third-year psychology student, and I wanted to do clinical psychology eventually. And that would take another five years to study for,” she said in one of her first videos.

“Basically I stopped work and uni because I have such severe cancer, and the treatment is so intense,” she said, noting that she’d already undergone one round of chemotherapy, which caused her to have some “really bad days.”

Dominique revealed that in the wake of her diagnosis her biggest goal was to make an impact with the limited time left to her.

“I wanted to make a difference somehow and leave something behind and hopefully help people,” said McShain. “I know that cancer is getting a lot more common in the colon for younger people, so I really wanted to eventually share my symptoms and raise awareness.”

Though her life was tragically cut short, Dominique’s legacy will certainly live on.

Our thoughts go out to her loved ones during this enormously difficult time.