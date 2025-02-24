Michael Lohan Arrested (Again) For Allegedly Assaulting Kate Major (Again)

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Michael Lohan has once again been arrested.

Over the weekend, authorities took the man who pretty infamously answers the question of “why is poor Lindsay Lohan like that” into custody.

Lohan’s arrest was on a felony assault charge for “continuous violence.”

The alleged victim was Kate Major. This is a familiar story. And it’s worth noting that Lohan was sentenced to probation just a few years ago.

Michael Lohan, Lindsay Lohan’s father leaves the Courthouse in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo Credit: Valerie Macon/Getty Images)

Yes, Michael Lohan was arrested again

TMZ reports that on Saturday, February 22, police took Michael Lohan into custody.

The arrest went down in Texas.

The specific felony assault charge refers to “continuous violence against the family.”

Michael Lohan leaves the Beverly Hills courthouse for his arraignment on May 23, 2011. (Photo Credit: Valerie Macon/Getty Images)

According to what a representative for the Harris County Sheriff’s Office told TMZ, Kate Major was undergoing a medical exam. (TMZ reports that it was a mammogram, specifically)

This is when she reportedly told deputies that Michael Lohan had assaulted her at their residence days earlier.

Allegedly, the attack had involved flipping her out of her chair. Major reported feeling pain and discomfort. Additionally, a deputy observed bruising on her body at the time.

In 2011, Michael Lohan spent a lot of time in and around courthouses. This pattern has continued for well over a decade in the years that followed. (Photo Credit: Valerie Macon/Getty Images)

This is far from Michael Lohan’s first brush with the law

Michael Lohan did not begin to get into legal trouble when Lindsay was a celebrity. He was arrested and went to prison back in 1990, when she was already doing modeling work as a child.

His various issues in the ’90s and alleged fights and financial issues aside, this is specifically not the first accusation of violence towards Kate Major.

In 2011, the two were already dating. In October of that year, Lohan was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence. Two days later, police arrested him again for violating the terms of his release by contacting her by phone.

In 2020, authorities arrested Michael Lohan for allegedly choking Kate Major and harassing her.

Perhaps most relevant of all is an unrelated arrest — in April 2021, Palm Beach County authorities took Lohan into custody.

The charges stemmed from a bizarre kickbacks scheme in which he allegedly steered people towards specific treatment centers. What makes it relevant is that he was sentenced to four years probation. That’s a different jurisdiction, but it still highlights how back-to-back Lohan’s run-ins with the law can be.

In August of 2010, Michael Lohan faced charges of kicking and threatening to kill his former fiancee. (Photo Credit: John W. Ferguson/Getty Images)

As for these charges

Michael Lohan is due in court on Monday, February 24. His bond is set at $30,000, despite his long history of ignoring court instructions or conditions of probation.

“I’ve shut up long enough about Kate’s physical, emotional, and verbal abuse. She set me up,” Lohan alleged in a statement to TMZ. “Originally she said I was stalking her! Really? Lol.”

He continued: “Then, when that didn’t work, she said, I pushed her over a chair which is a total lie. Not only will my kids attest to it, but I have video. I have more videos of her abuse.”