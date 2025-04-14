Michelle Obama May Flee to Europe Amid Endless Divorce Chatter

Reading Time: 4 minutes

According to Michelle Obama, she is NOT getting a divorce from Barack Obama.

We don’t think so, at least.

Addressing speculation that her marriage might be coming to an end, Michelle recently dismissed such rumors as the result of small minds and their inability to cope with the fact that she’s “a grown woman just making a set of decisions for herself.”

What a crazy notion, right?!?

Michelle Obama speaks on stage during IMO Live podcast 2025 SXSW Conference and Festival at Austin Convention Center on March 13, 2025 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

Despite Michelle’s attempt to squash this chatter, a new report via The Sun alleges that this former First Lady is thinking of moving away from her very famous husband.

“She has a dream that she has been having since she was a teenager about living out of America for a bit, and spend time in another continent, like Europe,” a source told this outlet.

“To enjoy espresso at a terrace, eat some pastries, walking down the streets like a normal person and not get any attention, and get away from all the spotlights, that is one goal that she would like to do soon.”

We’re pretty sure Michelle Obama would still garner attention abroad. But we can still see the appeal of moving to Paris or someplace similar.

Former U.S. President Barack Obama greets former first lady Michelle Obama as he arrives to speak on stage during the second day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on August 20, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The Sun source said Michelle has been exploring different options in southern Europe, including moving abroad temporarily to France, Italy, Greece, and Spain.

This could be complete nonsense, of course.

But talk of Michelle and Barack splitting up has become so prevalent that both spouses have talked about their marriage in public of late.

Admitting to having been “in a deep deficit with my wife” after his two terms in the Oval Office ended, Obama told Hamilton College President Steven Tepper on April 3:

“I have been trying to dig myself out of that hole by doing occasionally fun things.”

Former U.S. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama participate in the unveiling of their official portraits during a ceremony at the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery, on February 12, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

The stars got married in 1992 and are parents of two daughters: Malia, 26, and Sasha, 23. They’ve also been honest over the years about the nature of their relationship.

In December 2022, for example, Michelle said there was a decade during their relationship when “she couldn’t stand” her husband.

In May 2023, when Obama was asked about his wife’s previous remarks on CBS Mornings, he replied:

“Let me just say this: it sure helps to be out of the White House. And to have a little more time with her…

“Michelle — when our girls were growing up, that was priority number one, two, three and four.

“And so, I did not fully appreciate, I think, as engaged of a father as I was, the degree of stress and tension for her, knowing that not just me and Michelle were under scrutiny and in this strange environment, but that we were raising our daughters in a kind of situation that just wasn’t normal.”

Michelle Obama attends the American Symphony New Orleans Premiere on December 07, 2023. (Photo Credit: Erika Goldring/Getty Images for Netflix)

Earlier this year, Michelle didn’t accompany her husband Jimmy Carter’s state funeral … or President Donald Trump’s inauguration; events that a former President’s wife is expected to attend.

Observers have been wondering whether we’re about to witness the first-ever Presidential divorce, with $70 million at stake between the pair if so.

But the Obamas pay this sort of talk no mind.

“Through it all, what kept us sane — and we tried to instill this in our daughters — is, you cannot live through social media,” Michelle told her brother, Craig Robinson, in a talk at SXSW in March. “I don’t think I have ever once looked at a comment section, period.”

One must wonder whether or not this remains the case, however.

That sounds like sage advice in our opinion.

On Valentine’s Day 2025, meanwhile, both husband and wife wrote some very nice things online about the other.

“Thirty-two years together and you still take my breath away. Happy Valentine’s Day, @MichelleObama!” wrote the the two-time Commander-in-Chief on February 14.

Added Michelle on that same date:

“If there’s one person I can always count on, it’s you, @BarackObama. You’re my rock. Always have been. Always will be. Happy Valentine’s Day, honey!”

She even included a heat emoji with this very kind message.

Earlier this year, Michelle didn’t accompany her husband Jimmy Carter’s state funeral … or President Donald Trump’s inauguration; events that a former President’s wife is expected to attend.

Looking ahead, however?

Michelle “loves France, Italy, Spain, Greece, all those Mediterranean countries where the pace of life is slower, and things are simpler,” the Sun insists.

“She is really interested by this possibility, to go there for some months, I don’t know if Barack would join her or not, but she really would love to live this kind of experience as soon as possible.”