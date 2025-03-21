Robyn Brown Questions ‘Bond’ With Meri Over Coyote Pass Battle

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Coyote Pass drama has Robyn Brown “questioning” where she stands with Meri.

In the new Sister Wives trailer for the remainder of Season 19, we’re seeing how dividing marital property doesn’t get simpler in a plural marriage.

Meri is threatening legal action — especially since Kody seems to think that he’s the sole decider for Coyote Pass.

Meanwhile, Robyn is reeling from Meri’s attitude, and wondering if they were ever really friends.

Gesturing dramatically on Season 19 of ‘Sister Wives,’ Meri Brown discusses the future of what was once a shared marital property. (Image Credit: TLC)

Meri Brown is not a happy camper on ‘Sister Wives’

On Thursday, March 20, TLC released the trailer for the remainder of Sister Wives Season 19.

At the beginning of the teaser clip, Meri Brown and Janelle Brown are reflecting upon the seemingly unending Coyote Pass drama.

“As long as that property remains a source of contention, I can’t fully move on,” Janelle admits to the confessional camera.

Janelle was not the only ex feeling stuck. Meri Brown told her that she felt “so mad,” even suggesting legal action.

“I’m gonna have to get some lawyers involved,” she threatened.

“There’s a few things that I will fight for, and this is one of them,” Meri continued. “There’s so many people that are like, ‘She was a liar. She was manipulating.’” (Not all of the context is clear; this is a trailer)

Thinking back on ‘Sister Wives’ Season 19, Robyn Brown questions past bonds that she once believed were airtight. (Image Credit: TLC)

Now, Robyn Brown is ‘questioning’ her ‘bond’ with Meri

“I always had Meri’s back,” Robyn Brown insisted during the trailer.

Kody’s sole remaining wife insisted that this remained true “even when people were plotting against her, ignoring her.”

Robyn stated that she and Meri always had a “bond,” one that she was “now questioning.”

“Why tell me that you want to have a relationship with me and then ghost me?” Robyn Brown asked, seemingly continuing to voice her frustrations over Meri.

As you might guess, Kody Brown insisted that he was “not trying to rip” off Meri Brown when it comes to the shattered homestead dreams on Coyote Pass.

Discussion of Coyote Pass has dominated many seasons. In Season 19, it’s more about what becomes of the property now that Kody’s plural marriage is now singular.

Like everyone else, Janelle Brown has opinions on Coyote Pass during ‘Sister Wives’ Season 19. (Image Credit: TLC)

What will become of Coyote Pass?

Earlier this season, it was clear that Meri and Janelle Brown do not believe that Kody — or Robyn, or anyone — gets to unilaterally decide what becomes of the property.

“I don’t think you get to decide what we do with it,” Meri stressed. “Sorry, you are not the head of my family.”

The only person with no skin in this game is Christine, who sold her portion to Kody and Robyn for a whopping $10. Sometimes, taking the loss is worth it to wash your hands of a messy, miserable situation.

Sister Wives Season 19 resumes on April 20.