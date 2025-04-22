Mel Owens: Meet the NEW Golden Bachelor!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

ABC is once again feeling golden.

On Tuesday night, the network confirmed that not only is The Golden Bachelor coming back for a second season … but producers have even announced the heretofore unknown star who will anchor the franchise.

Say hello to Mel Owens!

Meet Mel Owens! This is the second-ever Golden Bachelor. (Disney/Maarten de Boer)

The new Golden Bachelor is 66 years old.

He played football at the University of Michigan from 1977 through 198 and then entered into the NFL Draft in 1981… where he was selected ninth overall by the Los Angeles Rams. That’s seriously impressive!

Mel Owens played linebacker for the this team for nine seasons and recorded 26.5 sacks and four interceptions over his strong career.

Following his retirement from the sport, Owens earned his Series 7 license and worked at Merrill Lynch as a financial adviser.

Following that, he obtained his law degree from UC-San Francisco and now specializes in workers’ compensation, sports law, sports injuries and disability benefits.

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist did not make it as a couple. (ABC)

Owens succeeds Gerry Turner as The Golden Bachelor.

The show’s inaugural season was a hit ratings-wise, but Turner later stirred up controversy after he and his wife, Theresa Nist, announced their divorce just months after ABC aired their wedding.

So much for true love, huh?

Will Owens have better luck?

Gerry Turner is all smiles in this photo from his time as The Golden Bachelor. (ABC)

“Born and raised in a close-knit Midwestern family in Detroit, Owens’ athleticism shone through from an early age,” the ABC press release confirming his selection noted.

Owens subsequently met his wife, who was referred to simply as his “first love” in the announcement. They share two sons.

“Life took an unexpected turn with the passing of his father and the end of his marriage,” the press release continued.

“Owens channeled his energy into being the best father he could be, focusing on raising his sons and coaching their extracurricular sports teams. Now, after several years as a devoted dad, Owens is ready to rediscover a love rooted in the simple joys of companionship – sharing life’s everyday moments, making plans for the future, and growing stronger together as a couple.

“As the Golden Bachelor, he’s eager to meet someone who shares this vision and finally find that perfect teammate he’s been waiting for in his golden years.”

Theresa Nist sits with Gerry Turner in this scene from The Golden Bachelor. (Image Credit: ABC)

Last year, ABC also aired The Golden Bachelorette, which featured Joan Vassos finding her match in Chock Chapple.

The two plan to someday become husband and wife.

“We’re not together every single night. We’re still solid, we’re good. We don’t have to do that,” Vassos told Us Weekly a few months ago.

“And I certainly want to marry this man. He is the person I wanna spend the rest of my life with. But the thought of planning a wedding right now sounds exhausting. And we have been so busy anyway and I don’t see an end anytime really soon and I don’t necessarily want an end to this.

“This is such an experience and it’s so rare for somebody our age to get these opportunities that I’m just gonna keep doing this until they stop asking. Planning a wedding seems like it would halt things and I’d have to concentrate on that and I don’t really wanna do that yet.”

The network has not yet announced a return date for Owens’ season of The Golden Bachelor.