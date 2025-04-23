Kailyn Lowry Predicts Where She’ll Be in 15 Years

Reading Time: 3 minutes

It’s stunning, but it’s true:

Kailyn Lowry made her debut on MTV 15 years ago this month.

In honor of this milestone, the long-time Teen Mom 2 cast member sat down with People Magazine and looked back at a decade-and-a-half in the spotlight.

Kailyn Lowry has no regrets about her time on Teen Mom. (MTV)

“I went on MTV.com and it said, ‘Now Casting.’ So I just quickly sent in a little synopsis of my story and then the rest was history,” Lowry tells this publication, explaining the simple process it took to change her life forever.

Since viewers first met Kailyn, who was pregnant at the time with her first child, Lowry has gone on to give birth seven times overall.

She left Teen Mom 2 in 2022, at least in part because she learned at the time that she was pregnant by her then-fiance Elijah Scott… who may have recently been caught cheating on Kailyn.

Lowry also claims to People that she felt “pigeonholed” by how she was depicted on the program, explaining that she grew selective of what she shared in response to how she was edited and then, in turn, how fans would react to her choices.

Kailyn Lowry attends Us Weekly And Pluto TV’s: Reality TV Stars Of The Year at The Highlight Room on October 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

“I had just built this house and we were on to different things that we would not be able to tell the full story the way that we wanted to and the way that it really happened. You’re edited down to four minutes a cast member, and I didn’t want certain things to not be shown. I wanted more of a full picture,'” she says now.

Fast forward a couple years and Lowry has a new career.

She kicked off the podcast Coffee Convos with Lindsie Chrisley in 2017 … and then she added Baby Mamas, No Drama and Barely Famous to her slate.

At this point, the KILLR podcast network consists of Coffee Convos, Vibin’ and Kinda Thrivin’, Barely Famous, Karma & Chaos, For the Hayters and Cate and Ty: Break It Down.

Looking very, very great, Kailyn Lowry! (Instagram)

“It was sort of like rolling the dice and seeing what happens,” Lowry says of that initial podcast.

“And then it really took off. And I think to my surprise as well as Lindsie’s, I think we did not know what we had. We were pleasantly surprised with it.”

One can make A LOT of money through advertising on a podcast.

We can’t say for certain what Kailyn takes home, of course, but she at least afford some solid plastic surgery.

Kailyn Lowry attends the 27th Annual Webby Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on May 15, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

As for where she may go from here?

“I understand that podcasting might not be a forever thing, so I’m always thinking about the next project that I can work on that will propel me to the next thing,” Kailyn says.

“I feel like I can’t stay put too long. Nobody knows what’s going to happen. And so it has sort of created this business brain for me where I know that I have to already work on the next thing while I’m in my current project.”

The former reality star is thinking far down the line, too.

“I hope to potentially keep building the brands to the point where people don’t necessarily remember me as someone on Teen Mom,” Lowry concludes.

“It’s building something to a place where I can take a step back and not be the face of everything. I think that would be the goal for the next 15 years.”