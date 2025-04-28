Meghan Markle Addresses Divorce Rumors: I’m Gonna Be Married Forever!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

For much of 2024, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were plagued by divorce rumors.

And to be fair, they were spending much more time apart than they had in the past.

In keeping with the royal tradition of extreme privacy with regard to personal relationships, Meghan and Harry have mostly shied away from discussing the matter.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on the long Walk at Windsor Castle arrive to view flowers and tributes to HM Queen Elizabeth on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Of course, that didn’t help their case, and many fans became convinced that their silence was yet another indication that they were headed for divorce.

Meghan opens up about the state of her marriage

Fortunately, Meghan is more a product of Hollywood than Buckingham Palace.

And while she certainly values her privacy (Meghan didn’t even film her Netflix cooking show in her own kitchen), she also understands the importance of maintaining an open dialogue with the public.

During an appearance on Monday’s episode of Jamie Kern Lima’s podcast, Meghan was asked point-blank about the state of her marriage.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speak on stage at the “Friends @ Home Event” at the Station Airport during day three of the Invictus Games DÃ¼sseldorf 2023 on September 12, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation)

“Do you think you’ll be married forever?” the host inquired.

Sussex fans will be pleased to know that without missing a beat, Meghan enthusiastically answered, “Yes!”

And from there, she gushed about her husband in such a way as to remove all doubt about her devotion to him.

“He’s also a fox, if you haven’t noticed,” Markle said of the Duke of Sussex, adding:

“My husband’s very, very handsome. But his heart is even more beautiful.”

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive at the United Nations Headquarters on July 18, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images))

The supportive prince

Lima then quoted an interview in which Harry remarked that he “fully supports” all of Meghan’s projects — and apparently Meghan had never come across that particular quote before.

“I feel that every day in how supportive he’s been and is. But I didn’t know he said that so that’s really nice,” she said, adding:

“H, that man loves me so much, and you know, look what we’ve built. We built a beautiful life, and we have two healthy and beautiful children.”

Needless to say, this was an emotional interview for the Duchess of Sussex. In fact, by the end, she was comparing Harry to … Super Mario?

“What’s the goal in Super Mario? They’re like, ‘Slay the dragon, save the princess!’” she remarked.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the Time Trial & Criterium Cycling at the Cycling Track during day six of the Invictus Games DÃ¼sseldorf 2023 on September 15, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation)

“Like, that’s my husband. He’s just out there … he’s just going to do whatever he can to make sure that our family is safe and protected and uplifted and still make time for date nights.”

Meghan went on to explain that after the challenges that came with intense media scrutiny early in their relationship, she and Harry now feel that they have room to relax.

“You have to imagine, at the beginning, everything’s like butterflies. And then we immediately went into the trenches together, right out of the gate, like six months into dating,” she said.

These days, Meghan says, she and Harry finally have “a little bit of breathing space.”

“You can just enjoy each other in a new way and that’s why I feel like it’s more of a honeymoon period for us now,” she said.

It’s good that she’s no longer bothered by media scrutiny. Because knowing the British tabloid press, they’re gonna have a field day with that Super Mario remark!