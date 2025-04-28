Eva Amurri Details ‘Great’ Experience with Breast Reduction & Lift

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Eva Amurri is an actress, an influencer, and a nepo baby.

Until very recently, she was the bearer of cup size 32F breasts that she felt were dragging her down. Metaphorically. Mostly metaphorically.

Very recently, she underwent surgery to reduce her breast size and to give them a lift.

Now, she’s updating fans on the experience. But you’ll have to bear with her — recovering from surgery can make you a little loopy.

Eva Amurri Martino attends the BAM Gala 2019. (Photo Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for BAM)

Eva Amurri had an ‘easy’ and ‘great’ surgery

40-year-old actress Eva Amurri, who is famously the daughter of Susan Sarandon, is walking fans through her experience with a breast reduction and lift.

She shared a post-op video to Instagram while on the way home from the procedure.

(Don’t worry; Ian Hock, her husband, handled the driving — for multiple reasons)

Speaking to her fans and followers, Amurri admitted to having felt anxious prior to the surgery.

That is only sensible.

She shared that she even had a “mental breakdown” ahead of going under the knife.

Even so, she went ahead with it.

Amurri told her followers that she found the procedure to be “easy” and “great.”

Eva Amurri attends the Metropolitan Opera Opening Night Gala Premiere Of “Grounded” at The Metropolitan Opera on September 23, 2024. (Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

‘Bye bye boobies’

In early April, Amurri told her fans that she would be getting a breast reduction — one that she had been contemplating for twenty years.

Though she had fun with it — showing followers her “bye bye boobies” cake — this was a big deal.

It was Amurri’s first time going under general anesthesia, which is always a risk.

Amurri affirmed that the overall experience felt both “surreal” and “empowering.”

Two weeks later, she updated fans on her recovery process.

Resting, she admitted, felt like a challenge.

She had also found some bruising as her body healed from the surgery.

Actress Eva Amurri attends the 22nd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 30, 2016. (Photo Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

She had ‘no memory of making the video’

There were also some emotional moments, with Amurri gushing over the “nice” snacks that her doctor had provided after her surgery. (It is important to go into many surgeries on an empty stomach)

Later, she admitted that she had “no memory of making the video” in the comments under one post.

It sounds like she stands by the sentiment of it. We hope that her recovery remains an easy one, free of complications.