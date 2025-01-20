Meghan Markle Planned to Write Book About Her Life ‘Post-Harry Divorce,’ …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

For months now, rumors about a possible Meghan Markle-Prince Harry divorce have been circulating nonstop on social media.

Most of these reports are based on nothing more than the fact that Meghan was spotted without her wedding ring.

For the most part, Meghan and Harry have chosen to ignore the rumors and hope that they’ll simply go away.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive at the United Nations Headquarters on July 18, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

But if the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were eager to move on from the divorce rumors in 2025 then they’re probably not too happy with the way this year has started.

Meghan Markle Accused of Shopping ‘Post-Divorce’ Memoir

As we previously reported, the couple was recently the subject of a scathing new report from Vanity Fair.

The article examined Harry and Meghan’s career setbacks and, of course, it touched upon the rumors surrounding their marriage.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrives for The Paley Center for Media gala honoring actor and director Tyler Perry, at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills on December 4, 2024. (Photo by ETIENNE LAURENT/AFP via Getty Images)

The most controversial passage had to do with a book idea that Meghan allegedly shopped to an unnamed publisher.

“Meghan’s team had a conversation with a publishing house to gauge interest in the idea for a potential book. The concept, for which there was no written or formal proposal, was post-divorce,” journalist Anna Peele wrote in the article.

“Not a general book on life after marital dissolution, or one about Meghan’s past experience. (She was married to producer Trevor Engelson from 2011 to 2014.) This book—this notion of a book, really—might center on a post-Harry divorce.”

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attends The Paley Center for Media hosts Paley Honors Fall Gala honoring Tyler Perry at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on December 04, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)

Peele notes that there’s no reason to believe that Meghan (or a ghostwriter) actually began work on such a book:

“If this a priori divorce ever came to be, would this publisher theoretically be interested in a book that took place in its aftermath? No offer was ever made, and no manuscript was produced. After all: There was no divorce,” she writes.

She also quotes a source who denies the story entirely, saying, “If that’s true to any degree, she would have been approached and not vice versa.”

What’s Really Going On With Harry and Meghan’s Marriage?

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala at New York Hilton on December 06, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala)

Elsewhere in the article, Peele quotes sources who claim that Harry and Meghan couldn’t be happier in their marriage.

“They are so hot for each other,” said an insider who “worked closely with the couple.”

“Like, you know how you meet those couples where you’re like, the way they’re looking at each other, I should probably not be here right now?”

Needless to say, it doesn’t sound like Meghan and Harry will be headed for divorce court anytime soon.

But you can be certain the rumor mill will continue churning regardless.