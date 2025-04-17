Justin Bieber in Debt? Singer Responds to Latest Allegations

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Another day, another round of unsettling rumors about Justin Bieber.

As you may be aware, it’s been a rough past several weeks for the singer… who may apparently have a drug problem and who has posted some troubling social media messages of late.

Bieber, of course, has a history of mental health issues and has spoken previously about the pressure having garnered so much fame at such a young age has taken on him.

Justin Bieber of Team Black looks on during the Skate For LA Strong event at Crypto.com Arena on February 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, meanwhile, speculation started to spin around the Internet that Bieber owed millions of dollars in debt following the 2023 cancellation of his Justice World Tour.

It all started when The Hollywood Reporter alleged that Bieber canceled the remaining dates on this tour about two years ago due to “a series of financial consequences that are still plaguing the artist today.”

(For his part, the 31-year old said at the time that he pulled the plug due to ongoing health problems; Bieber has been diagnosed Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a condition that can result in facial paralysis.)

The aforementioned outlet further claimed that Bieber owned a “large debt” to tour promoter AEG, an estimated $20 million, according to insiders.

Justin Bieber attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

In response to this allegation, Bieber’s team told The Hollywood Reporter on April 16:

“Any source that is trying to sell you a story about alleged financial distress … either doesn’t understand the entertainment industry or, more likely, is trying to paint an unflattering portrait of Justin, which bears no resemblance to reality.”

In a follow-up statement, these same reps said:

“This is just clickbait stupidity based on unnamed — and clearly ill-informed — ‘sources,’ disappointed that they no longer work with Justin. As Justin forges his own way forward, these unnecessary stories and inaccurate assumptions will continue. But they won’t deter him from staying committed to following the right path.”

Justin Bieber of Team Matthews warms up prior to the 2024 Honda NHL All-Star Game on February 03, 2024. (Photo Credit: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

In the wake of this sort of rumor, along with the supposed drug use and constant chatter about Bieber’s marriage falling apart, many within the star’s circle are concerned.

“He is facing a lot of different demons right now,” a source tells People Magazine. “He is making some really poor decisions lately, further impacting friendships, money, and business.”

This message came after a former team member told The Hollywood Reporter that Bieber was “lost,” continuing in detail:

“Seeing him disintegrate like this … it’s watching the embodiment of someone not living their purpose… There’s no one protecting him because there’s no one there willing to say no to him. You say no, you get blown out.”

Justin Bieber attends Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022. (Photo Credit: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Bieber has not directly addressed any of these reports about him.

However, the celebrity has been sharing self-reflective statements on social media.

On March 13, for instance, he posted about feeling like a fake on his Instagram Stories, stating:

“People told me my whole life ‘wow Justin u deserve that’ and I personally have always felt unworthy. Like I was a fraud, Like when people told me I deserve something, it made me feel sneaky like, Damn if only they knew my thoughts.”