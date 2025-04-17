Prince Harry ‘Lost Interest’ In African Charity After Marrying Meghan Markle, …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

As we previously reported, Prince Harry has stepped down as the head of the Sentebale charity that he co-founded back in 2006.

Harry and co-founder Prince Seeiso of Lesotho — who also stepped down — issued a joint statement in which they referred vaguely to conflict the organization’s board.

Insiders have since claimed that Harry had clashed with Sentebale CEO Sophie Chandauka.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex looks on during day six of the Invictus Games DÃ¼sseldorf 2023 on September 15, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany. (Photo by Lukas Schulze/Getty Images for Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023)

But now, a new narrative has emerged, as the brother of Prince Seeiso claims that Harry’s involvement with Sentebale had been declining for quite some time.

Member of Lesotho’s royal family accuses Prince Harry of apathy toward charitable organization

Principal Chief Khoabane Theko told The Telegraph this week that Harry’s “loss of interest” seemed to coincide with the beginning of his marriage.

“When [Sentebale] was launched, I remember his words quite vividly, because he was very strong in saying ‘my mother, [Princess Diana], this place, her passion about Africa’ and all that,” Theko recalled.

“He’s a loved figure because of his openness, but his loss of interest has totally killed the spirit of the Sentebale’s survival,” he continued, adding:

Prince Seeiso of Lesotho and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend a welcome event at Sentebaleâ€™s Mamohato Childrenâ€™s Centre featuring the non-profitâ€™s Let Youth Lead advocates from Botswana, and a celebration of Basatho culture, on October 1, 2024 in Maseru, Lesotho. (Photo by Brian Otieno/Getty Images for Sentebale )

“I haven’t seen [Harry] since he got himself married.”

To be fair, Theko did not explicitly blame Meghan for Harry’s declining participation (as several outlets have strongly suggested), but he did claim that the Duke of Sussex seemed to lose interest around the time he got married.

It was, of course, a time of major upheaval in Harry’s life.

Not long after he and Meghan tied the knot, they stepped down from their roles as working royals and relocated to California. Those factors could easily have forced Harry to shift his priorities.

Ongoing issues at Sentebale

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala at New York Hilton on December 06, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala)

But that’s not the first time that someone with ties to Sentebale has mentioned Meghan when discussing Harry’s declining involvement with the organization.

Sophie Chandauka previously stated that friction between her and Harry began with an awkward photo shoot attended by Meghan.

“We would have been really excited had we known ahead of time [Meghan was coming], but we didn’t,” Sophie said in a new interview with Sky News.

“And so the choreography went badly on stage because we had too many people on stage,” she explained.

“The international press captured this, and there was a lot of talk about the Duchess and the choreography on stage and whether she should have been there and her treatment of me.”

Chandauka says that Harry asked her to issue a statement clarifying that Meghan was not to blame for the incident, but she declined.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.