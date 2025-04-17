Seann William Scott Accused of ‘Evicting’ Ex-Wife, 4-Year-Old Daughter

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Seann William Scott and ex-wife Olivia Korenberg may be launching a custody battle.

We’ve seen how these custody wars can turn out. But this one is a little atypical.

According to Korenberg’s court filing, her actor ex-husband is yanking an entire house — one that she spent money upgrading — out from under her and their daughter.

She says that she’s looking for a new place to live, but feels trapped — unable to move to a cheaper location, and unsure what kind of child support she’ll be getting.

Olivia Korenberg wants to modify the custody agreement

In Touch Weekly reports that, on April 11, Olivia Korenberg filed a motion to modify the current custody and support agreement with her ex-husband, actor Seann William Scott.

The two married in 2019 and split in 2024.

They share a 4-year-old daughter.

In addition to modifying the agreement, Korenberg is requesting that Scott pay her attorney fees.

At present, Korenberg and Scott share joint legal and physical custody of their child.

Korenberg is requesting that the judge prevent Scott from evicting both her and their daughter from one of the homes that he owns, in which they have been residing.

Under the circumstances, she is asking for permission to move more than 20 miles away from her ex. She notes that she has “limited financial resources” and cannot afford to remain in Malibu.

Scott has allegedly been insistent that she remain within 20 miles of his Malibu dwelling.

It sounds like Seann William Scott is the monied ex-partner

In her filing, Korenberg characterized Scott as a successful actor for 26 years. True enough, as he’s worked and starred in big projects for a quarter of a century, albeit with more face-recognition than name-recognition.

She described his “significant financial resources and assets, including his debt-free Malibu home worth over $10 million, and an empty debt-free home in Venice worth over $4 million.”

According to Korenberg, Scott purchased an additional home in Malibu in 2024, for $3.5 million.

She had believed that it was to be her residence until their child turned 18.

Later, Korenberg alleged, Scott told her that she could only remain there for one year. She described this as “unacceptable,” citing her lack of stability and security.

According to her filing, he then suggested that she could stay for much longer than one year.

Part of the agreement, she described, was that she would not have other guests live at the home. Just her and her daughter.

The two moved into the home in April of 2024. In her filing, Korenberg says that Scott instructed her to improve the house, and that she used her own funds to do so.

“Seann repeatedly encouraged me to spend the money, expressing that we would be there for a long time,” she wrote.

There seems to be an implication that this was a reprisal

Korenberg says that she told Scott in November of 2024 that she planned to introduce their daughter to a man whom she had at that time been dating for five months. He declined to meet the man.

She alleges that 25 days later, Scott sent her an email announcing that he is evicting the two of them from the Malibu residence.

He told her that he plans to sell the property, and that they must leave by May 3.

Though Korenberg is searching for a new home for herself and her 4-year-old, she says that she “doesn’t know what child support will be.” That makes it difficult to plan accordingly.