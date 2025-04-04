Jinger Duggar Claps Back at Claims That She’s Hiding a ‘Disabled’ Child

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Jinger Duggar is clapping back at fans who are “demanding” to see her children.

Especially after some took to baiting her with twisted rumors.

Less than a week after Jinger and Jeremy welcomed their third child, entitled weirdos flooded her comments.

In what appears to be an effort to troll Jinger into answering, some even ask if she is hiding a “disabled” child. Enough is enough.

At the end of March 2025, Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo appear with their newborn, Finnegan. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Some trolls get fresh with Jinger Duggar

On Thursday, April 3, Jinger Duggar fielded questions from random followers for an Instagram Story Q&A.

One questioner demanded for Jinger to “show us your girls.”

That same person then asked: “Is one disabled in some way?”

On the podcast that she shares with her husband, a very pregnant Jinger Duggar shares a scary family moment in December 2024. (Image Credit: YouTube)

“I’ve never answered this question,” Jinger began her answer. “But sadly it’s been a rumor for years.”

She emphasized: “This is actually why we don’t show our children’s faces and choose to give them privacy.”

That is fairly consistent with past statements, such as in late 2023, when Jinger previously addressed avoiding showcasing her children on social media.

With a fully made-up Jinger Duggar peeping over his shoulder, Jeremy Vuolo holds baby Finnegan while Felicity and Evangeline look on at their baby brother. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Bad faith questions only remind the Vuolos why they don’t show their kids

“1) People demand to see them,” Jinger then listed.

“2) We don’t want to subject our kids to how cruel some people can be in their judgments,” she reasoned.

Jinger commented: “It’s honestly just sad to see these comments come in.”

On their podcast, Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo chat during the final episode of February 2025. (Image Credit: YouTube)

“We have been blessed with three healthy children,” Jinger then confirmed.

“But even if God had chosen to give us a child with a medical condition, that would in NO WAY change the way we share them on socials,” she strongly emphasized.

Jinger, who is a Christian, then expressed the belief: “Every life is precious and a gift from God.”

Weirdos aside, Jinger and Jeremy had an amazing week

On March 29, Jinger Duggar gave birth to her third child, Finnegan Charles Vuolo.

She and Jeremy are already parents to daughters Felicity, who is 6, and Evangeline, who is 4.

Jinger characterized the delivery as “pretty great” and shared that she was pretty sure that Jeremy had come up with the baby name.