Justin Baldoni: Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Conspired Against Me!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Justin Baldoni continues his legal war on Blake Lively.

His latest filing labels her husband, Ryan Reynolds, as her “co-conspirator.”

Baldoni has gone after Reynolds, essentially accusing him of being mean to him following Baldoni’s alleged misconduct towards Lively.

Now, he alleges that Reynolds standing by his wife amounts to a defamatory conspiracy, insisting that the lawsuit must go on.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds attend the “It Ends With Us” New York Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on August 06, 2024. (Photo Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Justin Baldoni’s lawsuit is about more than Blake Lively

Us Weekly reports that in a Thursday, April 3 court filing, Justin Baldoni’s attorneys are lashing out at Ryan Reynolds’ motion to dismiss.

Reynolds, Baldoni’s attorneys argue, “pretends that the Wayfarer Parties’ First Amended Complaint (the ‘FAC’) fails to set forth any basis for his liability and that he merely acted as a supportive spouse. Not so.”

Team Baldoni insists: “The FAC specifically alleges ample facts to support the Wayfarer Parties’ claims against him, based on both his direct actions and his liability as a co-conspirator.”

Actor/filmmaker and VOS Honoree, Justin Baldoni speaks onstage at the Vital Voices 12th Annual Voices of Solidarity Awards at IAC Building on December 09, 2024. (Photo Credit: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Vital Voices Global Partnership)

Furthermore, attorneys for Baldoni say that if Reynolds receives his motion to dismiss, he should not be able to recover any attorneys’ fees from their client.

Simply put, it appears that Reynolds’ filing to dismiss the lawsuit against him is poking holes in the lawsuit itself while also noting that Reynolds is allowed to dislike someone (especially while supporting his wife).

Meanwhile, Team Baldoni is portraying Reynolds as a “co-conspirator” in an alleged defamation conspiracy. The details on this seem pretty vague — but, perhaps, they will lay out a more comprehensive case in spring of 2026, in court.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds attend the “Deadpool & Wolverine” New York Premiere on July 22, 2024. (Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Now, Team Ryan Reynolds has issued a response

Speaking to Us Weekly, a spokesperson for Reynolds is not mincing words.

“The main takeaway from the Wayfarer Parties’ opposition to Ryan’s motion to dismiss their case is that they finally realize the plain defects in their complaint,” the statement read.

Team Reynolds continued: “They once again claim defamation without alleging who was defamed, what specifically was said, or how anyone suffered actual harm.”

Justin Baldoni attends Nights of the Jack friends and family nights at King Gillette Ranch on October 08, 2022. (Photo Credit: Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Nights Of The Jack)

“Unlike Mr. Baldoni, who built his brand pretending to be a man who is ‘confident enough to listen’ to the women in his life,” the scathing statement set up.

The statement continued: “Ryan Reynolds actually is that man and he will continue to support his wife as she stands up to the individuals who not only harassed her but then have retaliated against her.”

And the statement notes: “Under New York law, California law, and indeed in every jurisdiction of the United States this lawsuit not only fails but may result in the Wayfarer Parties covering Ryan’s costs and attorneys’ fees for bringing such a frivolous case in the first place.”

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively attend SNL50: The Anniversary Special on February 16, 2025. (Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Win or lose, are these lawsuits the right move for Baldoni?

There have been previous allegations from Baldoni’s camp about Reynolds and Lively using their A-list influence against the director.

At least some of those have seemingly been debunked, though it may be up to the court to decide.

It is possible that Baldoni’s team has evidence and arguments that they have not yet made public.

If so, they could make a solid case and convince the court. It is unclear whether Baldoni will ever be more famous for something other than this bitter legal battle, however.