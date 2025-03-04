Jinger & Joy-Anna Duggar Admit to ‘Drama’ Over Baby Names as Jinger Due …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Do Jinger and Joy-Anna Duggar have a mini-feud over their daughters’ names?

No. But that doesn’t mean that there hasn’t been “some drama” by their own admission.

Both Duggar sisters have daughters with different names, yet with the same nickname.

Who copied whom? How did the sisters respond when they first found out?

On Jinger Dugger and Jeremy Vuolo’s podcast, Joy-Anna Duggar sat in as their final guest of February 2025. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Duggar sisters Jinger and Joy-Anna each have their own ‘Evy’

On last week’s episode of The Jinger & Jeremy Podcast, the titular Jinger and Jeremy spoke with Jinger’s sister, Joy-Anna Duggar, who sat in as their guest.

Joy-Anna and her husband, Austin Forsyth, have a daughter named Evelyn. They welcomed her in August of 2020.

Almost exactly three months later, Jinger and Jeremy welcomed their own “Evy,” Evangeline. There are two preschool-aged girls nicknamed “Evy” in the family.

Speaking into a microphone, Joy-Anna Duggar addresses her sister and her brother-in-law. (Image Credit: YouTube)

“There is some drama, with the name, well it’s not really drama … but it was a funny incident with Evy when you named Evelyn … tell that story,” Jeremy Vuolo admitted while sitting in the room with both Jinger and Joy-Anna Duggar.

“We’ve had two people in the last week be like, ‘Oh there’s two Evys!’” Joy-Anna chimed in.

She continued: “Because especially when we get when we’re together we get asked.”

According to Jinger Duggar, it started with Joy-Anna keeping a secret

“Y’all kept your Evy, her name was a secret until she was born, and she was born about six months before our Evy,” Jinger Duggar told Joy-Anna.

Just to clarify, Evelyn was born on August 21. Evangeline was born on November 22 of the same year. We don’t fault Jinger for her overestimation, especially knowing what kind of education these poor girls received.

“When she was born you sent a video to the family,” Jinger recalled. “And you said, ‘First, we’re going to tell you the nickname name. It’s Evy.’”

On their podcast, Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo chat during the final episode of February 2025. (Image Credit: YouTube)

“When you sent that video, I’ll never forget, we look at each other, like ‘Oh my goodness,’” Jeremy recalled.

What followed was a phone call between the sisters and their respective husbands, as Jinger and Joy-Anna discussed the overlapping nicknames.

“We did not care at all,” Joy-Anna emphasized. “But I do remember y’all calling me and I was like, ‘That’s so great. It’s going to be confusing, but it’s going to be awesome.'”

On the Unplanned podcast, Jinger Duggar addressed a number of family topics in January 2025. (Image Credit: YouTube)

There could be a new baby any day now

Jinger Duggar is pregnant. She and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, already share two children. Baby #3’s due date is in March of 2025.

Hopefully, there will be no accidental nickname overlap with any of this child’s cousins.

That said, in a family whose cult famously promotes procreation over all else, Jinger has so many little nieces and nephews. It would be easy to have nickname overlap.