Jenna Ronan Announces Walks Away from Unexpected: “It’s Just Not Working”

Jenna Ronan is moving on.

The mother two, who first appeared on TLC’s Unexpected two seasons ago, revealed this week on TikTok that she will NOT return for Season 7.

“Let’s talk about Unexpected,’” Ronan said in the footage… before going on to remind viewers that she started filming the TLC show when she was only 16 years old and pregnant with her first child, Luca.



“I am no longer going to be doing Unexpected, it’s just not working,” she added, revealing scant details behind her decision. “It’s time to just not do the show anymore.”

Back in December, Ronan told Teen Vogue that she makes between $15,000 to $20,000 per month via TikTok — thanks to promos for cosmetics, parenting products and food items.

“It’s given me a lot of independence. And I’m good to not be tied to anybody, but I can still be home with my children, which is what is important to me,” she told this outlet.

Not needing a paycheck from TLC must have played a key role in Jenna’s choice to now walk away from the industry.

Back on Season 4, Jenna admitted to viewers that she got pregnant by then-boyfriend Aden because he talked her into not using birth control… by claiming they could only procreate if a male is “ogulating.”

“Aden told me boys ovulate … ogulate just like a woman does,” she explained to fans, prompting Aden to laugh and say he “lied” to her.

We’re pretty sure he should go to jail or something for that.

After splitting from Aden 2021, Jenna went on to date JJ Della in late 2022.

The couple announced their engagement in October 2023, mere weeks before welcoming their first child together.

Ronan told TikTok followers in this new update that Luca is now five years old and will be starting kindergarten this year … while her second son is now a toddler.

“I think a lot of people get confused still and the number one question I get asked is if I’m pregnant still and where is my baby,” Jenna said. “My baby that I was pregnant with at the end of Season 6, he is one-and-a-half years old now, his name is Jim Richard and that’s about it.”

To be clear, there will be an Unexpected Season 7.

Yes, Ronan promoted it awhile ago, but only because she was paid to do so.

“That’s pretty much my Unexpected update … no more ‘Unexpected’ for me,” Ronan emphasized in her video, adding that she’ll be keeping fans apprised on her life by continuing to share content on social media.