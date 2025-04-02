Glen Powell Seems to Confirm He’s Totally Dating Sydney Sweeney

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney are totally an item.

This is the only takeaway we can come up with after the actor was asked about his Anyone But You co-star after Sweeney’s appearance at Powell’s sister’s wedding …

… which took place shortly after her split from fiancé Jonathan Davino.

Interesting how that timing worked out, huh?

Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney in the film Anyone But You. (Netflix)

During Powell’s interview on Today with Jenna & Friends on April 2, the stud muffin addressed their reunion for the first time, refusing to take the romantic bait.

At least not in full.

During his segment on this program, host Jenna Bush Hager teased the actor about his recent dating speculation headlines, asking Powell:

“The wedding caused a little bit of a stir. Did that surprise you?”

Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney attend Columbia Pictures’ “Anyone But You” New York Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on December 11, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

“You know, timing is everything in this world,” Powell said while laughing, prior to referencing his newly-married sibling and adding:

“[Leslie] and Syd are obviously great friends and it was a hell of a wedding.”

Was it also a hell of an after-party? That ended with Powell and Sweeney in the same location, if you catch our sexual drift?

Powell did not elaborate.

Sydney Sweeney attends Armani beauty ‘In the Spotlight’ party during the 75th Berlinale International Film Festival on February 15, 2025 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for Armani beauty)

After Powell and Sweeney were previously spotted together at Dallas restaurant Joe Leo Fine Tex Mex … and then now at Leslie’s wedding… plenty of social media users have wondered about the pair’s status.

Powell’s mom, however, told The Daily Mail this week that any romance rumors were “silly” because “they’re definitely not together” and that “nothing [is] going on behind closed doors.”

Both stars are just so good looking, though.

“We love Sydney. We’ve considered her just a really, really good friend,” Powell’s continued to the outlet. “We all were together so much, and we haven’t seen her in a long time. She’s really a friend and we all enjoy her.”

Glen Powell poses for photos for photos as he promotes the film “Anyone But You” at the Sony Pictures Entertainment presentation during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on April 24, 2023. (Photo Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Powell and Sweeney lit up the screen in Netflix’s Anyone But You in 2023.

They acted pretty darn cozy with each other while promoting the film.

“I mean, we sold a rom-com,” Sweeney told People Magazine in December 2023, admitting that she and Powell played up their flirty friendship to help the movie. “We were just filming a fun, amazing movie.”

But now Sweeney has called off her wedding after a seven-year engagement. It makes one think.

“She’s exactly where she wants to be. Most people would feel overwhelmed by her working schedule this year, but not Syd. She’s all about working right now and very excited about all her projects,” a source told People, emphasizing that the actress “didn’t feel” right about the wedding.