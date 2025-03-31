Sydney Sweeney Hangs With Glen Powell After Calling Off Wedding

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell enjoyed a friendly meal together this weekend.

Right on the heels of the actress deleting a photo of the couple and then calling off their wedding, she headed down to Texas.

In 2023, the two actors were the subjects of unsubstantiated affair rumors.

The timing of their hangout is raising eyebrows. But the truth of the matter is less salacious — and perhaps a little awkward.

Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney attend Columbia Pictures’ “Anyone But You” New York Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on December 11, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

The two famous hotties enjoyed Tex Mex in Texas

According to a post shared by gossip blogging page Deuxmoi, Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell enjoyed a meal with friends in Dallas over the weekend.

The group appeared in photos, seemingly snapped by another diner on their phone, at Joe Leo Fine Tex Mex.

According to what insiders DMed to the page, this meal and the trip to Dallas were part of a larger event.

This was clearly not a “date” despite a history of baseless rumors about Sydney and Powell from when they were co-stars in Anyone But You.

It was also more than just a run-of-the-mill social visit.

These insiders explained that Sweeney was in Texas for Powell’s sister’s wedding.

She was in town for a wedding

TMZ confirmed as much in their own report.

The tabloid also confirmed that Sweeney and Powell did not attend the wedding as a couple. (That would be weird, as they are not a couple)

She reportedly is “very good friends with the Powell family” and has been “very close” with Powell’s sister “for a long time.” So sweet!

In fact, Sweeney and her bestie attended the wedding together.

The two had sent in their RSVPs months before Sweeney and her fiance called off their own wedding.

Attending a friend’s wedding just days after news breaks that you’ve called off your own is … probably very awkward.

They are not and have never been an item (except on screen)

Just a reminder: reports emphasize that Sweeney and Jonathan Davino, who have been together since 2018, have not fully broken up — even if many have referred to this as a “split.”

Rather, they are apparently having major relationship issues. Though there could always be more to it, it sounds like a lot of it involves her busy career.

This is a common source of relationship strain, even for those who are neither rich nor famous — but especially for a busy, high-profile actor like Sweeney.

Despite the 2023 rumors that she and Powell had cheated with each other while filming, there was never any proof to back it up. It seems like wishful thinking brought on by two hot actors who had a lot of great, on-screen chemistry.