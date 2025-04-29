Donald Trump Takes Shot at Taylor Swift During Philadelphia Eagles’ White House …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Millions of fans were shocked by the Philadelphia Eagles’ upset win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.

But perhaps no one was more visibly surprised than Taylor Swift, who seemed to watch much of the game in stunned silence.

On Monday, the victorious Eagles (minus a few key players) paid a visit to the White House, where President Donald Trump couldn’t resist throwing some mild shade at Travis Kelce’s girlfriend.

U.S. President Donald Trump talks to reporters after inspecting the North Lawn with members of the White House grounds crew to look for a place to put a 100-foot-tall flag pole on April 23, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Donald Trump to Taylor Swift: Did you enjoy the Super Bowl?

With the majority of the Eagles roster standing behind him (quarterback Jalen Hurts and other big-name players chose not to attend), Trump delivered a speech about the team’s impressive Super Bowl performance.

Trump was on hand for the game (the first time a sitting president attended a Super Bowl), as was another famous blonde.

“I was there along with Taylor Swift,” Trump noted during his speech.

“How did that work out?” he asked, allowing the audience time to laugh before asking again, “How did that one work out?”

Taylor Swift celebrates with Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs after defeating the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 26, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

As Trump trash talk goes, that was a pretty mild jab. But the President has made his disdain for Taylor very clear on numerous other occasions.

“I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!” Trump memorably posted on his Truth Social platform in September 2024.

The President also seemed to enjoy it when Taylor was booed at the Super Bowl back in February.

A long-simmering feud

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media as he departs the White House on April 25, 2025 in Washington, DC. President Trump and the first lady are traveling to Rome to attend the funeral of Pope Francis. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Trump’s distaste for Taylor dates back years, but it seemed to intensify when Taylor endorsed Kamala Harris for president.

In addition to remarking that Taylor will “probably pay a price” for her endorsement in “the marketplace,” Trump praised fellow Chiefs WAG Brittany Mahomes, whom he described as “big MAGA.”

So in a way, the Super Bowl was sort of a wash for Trump, who had about an equal number of famous supporters and detractors on each side.

But we’re not exactly shocked that he’s discovered a way to declare victory and gloat at his haters.