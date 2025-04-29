Kate Middleton and Prince William Jet to Scotland, Celebrate Wedding Anniversary

Reading Time: 3 minutes

You can rest each now, Royal Family watchers.

Kate Middleton appears to be okay.

Not long after the future Queen of England did not accompany Prince William to the funeral for Pope Francis, prompting concerns about her health, Middleton has been spotted out and about.

With a smile on her face. And a handsome husband by her side.

Prince William, Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Rothesay and Catherine, Princess of Wales, known as the Duchess of Rothesay when in Scotland, smile to well-wishers as they arrive for a visit to Aros Hall, a local community hub on April 29, 2025 in Tobermory, Scotland. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

The spouses arrived on April 29 in the town of Tobermory on the Isle of Mull … where well-wishers lined the street hoping to catch a glimpse of the very famous twosome.

For those unaware:

The Isle of Mull is the fourth largest island in Scotland and home to around 3,000 people as well as tourism, farming and fishing industries.

As you can see above and below, Prince William and Princess Kate donned coordinated looks for the vacation: blue button-down shirts topped with blazers.

William and Kate in Scotland. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

According to People Magazine, Kate and William were on hand to visit a community hub and an artisan market in order to meet some of the island’s creators.

Inside, witnesses have said, Kate used a nail gun to help construct a sign for a Community Pantry.

The couple also checked out a soft play area for kids and met with some local families.

Prior to their arrival, the couple’s social media pages uploaded a video highlighting their visit. They wrote:

“Welcome to the Inner Hebrides…From exploring how islanders are protecting their natural world, to meeting young families who are shaping the future of rural life, we’re excited for an inspiring two days here celebrating the power of community and connection.”

Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales during a visit to Pontypridd Market on February 26, 2025 in Pontypridd, Wales. (Photo Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

As everyone knows at this point, Middleton has battled cancer over the last year-plus.

From all accounts, William has remained closely by her side throughout the journey.

“Over the past year, nature has been our sanctuary,” Princess Kate captioned an Instagram post on UK Mother’s Day, which featured a video comprised various outdoor scenes.

“This Mother’s Day, let us celebrate Mother Nature and recognize how our bond with the natural world can help not only nurture our inner selves, but remind us too of the role we play within the rich tapestry of life.”

Catherine, Princess of Wales during a visit to Corgi, a family run textiles manufacturer focused on the production of socks and knitwear on January 30, 2025. (Photo Credit: Rebecca Naden – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

It’s also worth noting that Scotland is a unique place for Prince William and Princess Kate — it’s where they first met as students at the University of St. Andrews.

They became friends before things turned romantic, which William called a “good sort of foundation” during their engagement interview in 2010.

The future Prince and Princess of Wales got married on April 29, 2011, at Westminster Abbey in London.

They share three precious children: Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 7.