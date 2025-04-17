Kendra Wilkinson Started, Immediately Quit Weight Loss Drugs: I Heard Too Many Horror …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kendra Wilkinson dipped her toes into the world of luxury weight loss shots.

Then, she thought better of it, disposing of the medication after only one injection.

Kendra had talked about her excitement to get the shots in the past.

Now, she’s explaining to fans and followers why she reversed course so abruptly.

Actually, Kendra Wilkinson is going to pass on the weight loss shots

On Wednesday, April 16, Kendra Wilkinson took to her Instagram Story to tell followers about a recent choice.

She revealed that she had “started the weight loss shots,” an idea that she had mentioned in the past.

Kendra did not specify whether it was a semaglutide or tirzepatide, let alone the brand name (like Ozempic or Mounjauro).

Whatever it was, she decided that it was not for her.

“Only did one,” Kendra announced.

“Nevermind,” she continued. “Throwing away!!”

It is natural to think of diabetes patients who might make use of this medication, which they need for more than mere luxury weight loss.

However, the legal community generally frowns upon sharing prescription medications.

Why did she choose to forego the shots?

“A lot of you ask why i threw away the shots,” Kendra acknowledged in a follow-up post.

“I’m actually ok with a little weight gain,” she shared.

That is a very healthy mindset!

Kendra then added that she generally feels “Happier in life” these days. Good for her!

Additionally, Kendra explained that learning about the myriad of potential side effects reminded her of her priorities.

She wrote that she has “heard too many horror stories” about complications for people taking luxury weight-loss injections.

“People end up in ER. Surgeries. No thanks,” Kendra listed.

What sort of complications can weight loss shots have?

Because these medications slow the digestive process to a crawl, there can be numerous consequences to health.

These can range from heartburn to, as she mentioned, more serious gastrointestinal issues that require surgery.

There are many diabetes patients who actually need this medication.

For them, the risk of potential side effects is usually worth it. But for someone like Kendra, maybe her health is more important.