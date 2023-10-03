Brandi Glanville Hospitalized After Collapsing at Home, Young Son Had to Call 911

Even though Brandi Glanville hasn’t been on TV in a while, but she remains an indelible part of Bravo history.

She played a major role in a RHOBH storyline, even after her time in the main cast. We’ve seen her on Ultimate Girls Trip.

So now, Brandi is seeing lingering reminders of her time on Bravo. She recently cracked a joke about that.

But Brandi also revealed something scary. She went to the hospital after collapsing at home. One of her young sons had to call 911.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills guest star Brandi Glanville is suddenly parched and anxious to speak up. (Bravo)

It all started off with a lighthearted tweet on Sunday, October 1.

Over the weekend, Brandi Glanville took to Twitter to quip about seeing some familiar names (sort of) show up on her medical chart.

There was a Dr. Cohen — reminding her of Andy COhen. And there was a Nurse Ciara — reminding her of Ciara Miller, from Summer House.

On Sunday, October 1, 2023, Brandi Glanville shared a couple of tweets. She started with a joke before detailing how she had collapsed at home and ended up at the hospital. Scary! (Twitter)

But this wasn’t a random checkup. This was an actual visit to the emergency room.

“I collapsed at home this [morning],” she wrote on Sunday. “And my SON had to call 911 for help!”

Brandi shared: “You guys have no idea the amount of stress I’m dealing with.” Brandi’s sons are 20 and 16. That must have been terrifying, no matter which of them had to do it.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills guest star Brandi Glanville shoots a look at her friend who appears to be on the verge of sharing too much. (Bravo)

We do not know why Brandi collapsed.

But a hospitalization makes sense in the wake of something that scary happening at home.

Brandi remained at the hospital overnight for observation.

Brandi Glanville is pictured here on an episode of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. (Bravo)

“Everyone at my hospital is super sweet, super hard-working,” Brandi shared on Monday. This was a kind way of updating her fans.

“And they’re getting ready to go on strike!” she noted. Brandi strongly affirmed: They REALLY deserve more!!!”

Following that accurate statement, she then confessed: “I do REALLY want to leave though.” That is understandable, of course.

Brandi Glanville appears on Ultimate Girls Trip, marking her return to the Bravo franchise. (Peacock)

Whatever the cause of Brandi’s health crisis, we hope that it was something simple, safe, and treatable.

Sometimes, even grown adults forget to eat. And even a mild illness can cause dizziness. (Despite being a very healthy person, I once nearly collapsed with just a severe cold! It happens!)

We wish Brandi a speedy and full recovery. And we hope that her wonderful, handsome sons are not too rattled by their mother’s health scare.

Wearing black, Brandi Glanville speaks to the confessional camera on Ultimate Girls Trip. (Peacock)

Meanwhile, Brandi remains a polarizing figure among Bravo fans.

Even before Brandi Glanville’s incident in Morocco, she was “too much” for some viewers and fellow Housewives.

But we hope that she keeps fans updated on her health. We wish her well.