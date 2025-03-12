Zach Bryan Debuts Apparent New Girlfriend, Australian Model Hannah Duncan

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Zach Bryan has a new woman in his life.

Late last year, Brianna “Chickenfry” LaPaglia accused the singer of emotional abuse amidst their breakup.

Both before and after that accusation, Bryan has given the music world cause to question his character.

Now, he has seemingly hard-launched a new relationship with a gorgeous Australian model.

Zach Bryan performs during the Quittin Time tour at Nissan Stadium on June 29, 2024. (Photo Credit: Keith Griner/Getty Images)

Zach Bryan apparently has a new girlfriend

On Tuesday, March 11, controversial Country star Zach Bryan shared a photo of Hannah Duncan to his Instagram Story.

The photo showcased the Australian model on the beach. She appeared to be looking out at the horizon.

Tagging her, Bryan wrote: “nothing like a 6 am half marathon ehh? @hannduncan.”

This comes five months after his explosive breakup with Brianna Chickenfry.

Additionally, this comes just one week after Page Six spotted Zach Bryan and Hannah Duncan out on two apparent dates in New York.

On March 4 and March 6, the two headed out to a sports game and a pub (respectively). While Bryan did not label Duncan his “girlfriend” in the Story post, this is barely shy of Instagram Official.

Zach Bryan attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024. (Photo Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

It has been five months since Zach Bryan’s infamous breakup

In October 2024, Zach Bryan and Brianna Chickenfry broke up.

At that time, he also used his Story post — to confirm the breakup. The two had been dating since some time before July 2023, when they wet public.

LaPaglia later spoke out, accusing her ex of emotional abuse. She also posed for the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition — implying that Bryan had prevented her from doing so previously.

In the process of posing for Sports Illustrated, Brianna “Chickenfry” LaPaglia also showed off a Taylor Swift-inspired tattoo.

While she could certainly have her own reasons for this, some took it as also sending a message to her ex.

Before that ugly split, Zach Bryan insulted Taylor Swift in a series of sports-related tweets. Tweets that also praised Kanye West, who was already well into his Nazi era. Gross!

Zach Bryan performs at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on February 09, 2024. (Photo Credit: Mindy Small/Getty Images)

Has he spent enough time working on himself?

More recently, Bryan caused yet another stir with a weird outburst of casual homophobia while at a New York bar.

At the time, he was with friends who reportedly ushered him out of the bar.

The bar was notably very friendly to Taylor Swift and her fans, which one imagines could have led the 28-year-old Country star to feel confrontational. But that is obviously no excuse.