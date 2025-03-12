Carrie Underwood vs. Kelly Clarkson: Do the Singers Really Hate Each Other?

Reading Time: 2 minutes

They’re two of the best singers on the planet.

They are each American Idol champions.

And yet… Carrie Underwood and Kelly Clarkson haven’t exactly been the best of friends.

But is that all? Are the artists simply not close? Or has there always been some of rivalry between Clarkson and Underwood?

Of late, there’s been chatter over a possible feud between the superstars… most likely because Underwood faced technical difficulties during her performance of “America the Beautiful” at the Presidential inauguration in January.

By contrast, Clarkson knocked it totally out of the park when she sang at the Barack Obama inauguration in 2013.

Underwood also faced criticism for simply agreeing to perform at an event that honored Donald Trump.

“I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the Inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event,” Underwood said in response to the backlash via statement to People Magazine, adding earlier this year:

“I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future.”

Many critics doubt that Clarkson would have accepted a similar invitation in the name of such a polarizing Commander-in-Chief.

“For years, fans have speculated that she and Kelly Clarkson don’t get along,” a source recently said to In Touch Weekly, continuing as follows:

“Aside from the obvious — they’re both moms and singers — they don’t really have much in common. They’ve just never really connected as friends.”

Both American Idol champions have downplayed comparison in the past, along with any tension in their relationship.

Back in 2018, Clarkson Tweeted “we’re both winning in life and pretty blessed,” to which Carrie replied: “Whatever, girl, I voted for you!”

Fast forward to 2023 when Clarkson was a guest on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen and this same topic was broached.

“There’s no beef between us,” Clarkson insisted on air back then. “There’s nothing between us. We don’t even know each other well enough!”