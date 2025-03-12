Tori Spelling Never Drinks Water, Likens Self to Miraculous Cactus

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Is Tori Spelling spilling a beauty secret?

If so, it’s a very unconventional one.

Tori’s latest overshare concerns her liquid diet — or lack thereof.

Comparing herself to a cactus, she admits that she doesn’t “drink water.” And it sounds like an extreme case, even among people who do not care for water.

Is Tori Spelling a cactus?

On the Tuesday, March 11 episode of her misSPELLING podcast, Tori Spelling offered a confession.

“I know I have issues with liquids,” she acknowledged. “And this is going like a lifetime back.”

Tori went on to admit that this is both “crazy” and “weird,” and referred to herself as an “anomaly.” Because she’s not just saying that she doesn’t like water (which is normal; to many people, water is unpleasant on its best day).

“When I say I don’t drink water, I don’t drink water,” Tori Spelling emphasized. “How I’m still living, no one knows.”

She quipped: “I’m like a [cactus], you just water me once in a while and I somehow survive.”

Tori explained that her “aversion” to water is so strong that she normally drinks ginger ale or Diet Dr. Pepper. Which are, to be fair, vastly superior beverages in every respect save health.

Instead of water, Tori Spelling prefers two specific sodas

“They are my jam,” Tori Spelling said of ginger ale and Diet Dr. Pepper. “At any given time, if you see me, you know what I’m going through.”

She dished: “because if I am with a Diet Dr. Pepper [then] I am thriving. Like things are going and I’m just kicking butt.”

In contrast, Tori shared: “If I have a ginger ale in hand… things are stressful.” So when Tori hits the bottle, it’s (we’re guessing) of the Canada Dry variety.

Tori Spelling shared that she “enjoys the taste” of coconut water, so she has been “trying” to drink more of it.

What makes her case unusual (again, water is pretty gross; most of us drink it solely for health benefits) is that she has this “crazy, irrational fear of handed over liquids from other people.”

As Tori explained, this dates to how her mother, Candy Spelling, would apparently mix Tori’s childhood medication with Coca-Cola syrup. Little things that parents do can sometimes have lasting effects that they did not anticipate.

That’s only part of why she hates water

“It goes into my mouth, you guys, and instantly repulses me,” Tori Spelling shared about water.

“I can guzzle, like, a glass of wine in, like, two seconds. No problem,” she explained. “But I take a few sips of water and swallow gently, and all of a sudden, I’m like, ‘I want to puke.’”

Again, this sounds like a more severe case of a very normal distaste for water. It tastes bad. Water is good for your body, just miserable to drink. For some people.

If Tori were to come to THG for advice (and she has not), we might suggest that she try canned sparkling waters as a half-measure.

Not as delicious as soda and not quite as good for you as water, but close enough to both if you find the right flavor. It could even be a gateway drink to just plain water. (That’s my advice as a water-hater who is drinking water right now)

If Tori were describing a genuine paranoia, as an adult, that someone has poisoned her water … we’d suggest therapy. That can be a low-key psychosis symptom (real psychosis, not the way that they use the term on police procedurals). But that’s not really how it sounds from Tori’s podcast.