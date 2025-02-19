Zach Bryan Caught on Video Arguing With NYC Bar Patrons: ‘That’s the Gayest …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Zach Bryan is in hot water again.

This time, the controversy has little to do with the country star’s high-profile breakup with Brianna “Chickenfry” LaPaglia.

But it might corroborate some of her claims about Bryan’s heavy drinking and quick temper.

The trouble began when Zach accepted an invitation to play pool with some patrons of a New York City bar.

Zach Bryan performs during the Quittin Time tour at Nissan Stadium on June 29, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Keith Griner/Getty Images)

It’s no surprise that the singer likes hanging out in watering holes — after all, his most recent album is titled The Great American Bar Scene.

But the hostility that Zach demonstrated during his latest night on the town clashes with the easy-going persona he projects on stage.

A Friendly Pool Game Turns Ugly

According to TMZ, Zach lost several pool games in a row and got a bit testy when he realized that one of his opponents was filming the proceedings via Ray-Ban Meta glasses.

Zach Bryan attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Onlookers say Zach’s attitude “changed on the drop of a dime,” but he continued interacting with the pool players.

At one point, Bryan tried the glasses on himself and remarked, “You’re gonna see some terrible things tonight.”

Following a gap in the video, Zach appears to get really angry.

Zach Bryan performs during the Quittin Time tour at Nissan Stadium on June 29, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Keith Griner/Getty Images)

Zach Gets Homophobic

“I wanna rip them off your face so bad, ’cause we’re at a bar,” he tells the glasses-wearer.

At that point, the owner of the specs explained that he had no intention of encountering or recording a famous country singer:

“I’m not trying to record your a-s. I’m trying to record my s–t with my friends, for memories, to have fun, and you’re just being a douche,” he said.

“That’s the gayest thing I’ve ever heard,” Zach replied.

Zach Bryan performs at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on February 09, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mindy Small/Getty Images)

Before the situation could escalate to Morgan Wallen levels of chaos, Zach’s friends closed out his tab and ushered him out of there.

As TMZ and others have pointed out, the bar was adorned with pro-Taylor Swift signs, which may have been triggering for Zach.

He ran afoul of Swifties after criticizing Taylor in a succession of tweets last year.

Brianna later revealed that she became a big Taylor fan after she and Zach broke up. So it’s a safe bet that he hasn’t been rocking out to The Tortured Poets Department lately.

TMZ says they’ve reached out to Zach’s representatives but have not received a reply.