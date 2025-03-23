Wendy Williams: I’m Totally Fine and Should Be Free!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Wendy Williams have once again spoken her mind.

Her mind, we should note, that the former talk show host swears is sound and reasonable and in perfectly good shape.

On March 21, while dining with friends in Manhattan, Williams gave a couple of minutes to Page Six and said she does not deserve to be held by a court-ordered guardianship.

“I am fabulous. I’m better than good, but have been accused to being otherwise,” Williams told the aforementioned outlet late last week. “I am very much alive. I deserve freedom, darling.”

When asked about the guardianship she’s been held under since 2022 — as a result of alleged mental deterioration related to a diagnosis of dementia — Williams directed the newspaper to her advocate, Ginalisa Monterroso.

“Don’t believe everything you read,” this individual simply said to Page Six.

That was the extent of what we heard from Williams in this instance.

At the time, she gave her side of the story to an incident this month during which Wendy was seen begging for help from paparazzi and the being whisked away in an ambulance to (reportedly) pass a cognitive evaluation.

“I needed a breath of fresh air. I needed to see the doctor,” Wendy explained on The View. “So that’s why I went to the hospital.”

Added Williams: “It was my choice to get an independent evaluation on my incapacitation. Which, I don’t have it!”

On March 1, meanwhile, Williams’ former longtime producer Suzanne Bass described the guardianship as “terrible.”

“You guys have been asking me for years if I’ve heard from Wendy, and what I’m doing to help Wendy,” Bass said in a video posted to Instagram on February 28.

“I’m gonna be honest,” she added. “I hadn’t heard from Wendy in years until last week. My phone rang, and it was Wendy. I cried, she cried, Brendan cried, Jack was home, my oldest, he didn’t cry, but he said I had to work.”

Friends and associates have been divided for awhile on whether or not Williams has ongoing progressive neurological problems or if her years of drinking could have caused a condition that mimics dementia.

“I am a college-educated woman, global international person from radio to television,” Williams also said in her phone interview with The View panelists.

“I’ve been doing important things all of my life and these two people don’t look like me, they don’t dress like me, they don’t talk like me, they don’t act like me…

“They will never be me. I need them to — with my knees — get off my neck. I can’t do it with these two people again. I can’t. And I’m speaking of the guardians and the judge.”

Williams was diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and dementia in 2023, but she maintains that the diagnosis is false and she’s fine.