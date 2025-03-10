Wendy Williams Begs for Help, Slips Handwritten Plea to Photographer

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Wendy Williams is pleading for help.

Although her legal guardian declared her “permanently disabled” due to her apparent mental decline, the former talk show has railed against her diagnosis.

She’s in an assisted living facility and she’s not happy with any part of her situation.

Now, she has begged the paparazzi for help using a handwritten note.

Wendy Williams looks intently in the camera while cracking jokes on the February 2024 docuseries. (Image Credit: Lifetime)

Wendy Williams begged the paparazzi to help her

On Monday, March 10, New York City police performed a wellness check on Wendy Williams.

Paparazzi had been photographing her through the window of the assisted living facility where she currently resides against her will.

Page Six reports that Wendy had dropped a handwritten note to one paparazzo. The simple note read: “Help! Wendy!!”

Wendy Williams smiles during the Where Is Wendy Williams docuseries. (Image Credit: Lifetime)

At the time of her attempt to reach out for help, Wendy wore a white tee shirt, black leggings, and gold jewelry.

From the angle at which the photographers were snapping pics, she appeared to have access to a phone.

She made faces and even smiled at the photographers. Though police performed a welfare check, it does not appear that Williams’ status has changed as a result.

A furious Wendy Williams speaks her mind to publicist Shawn Zanotti. (Image Credit: Lifetime)

Wendy Williams wishes to live independently

Earlier this year, Wendy fired her court-appointed attorney. She has also claimed in court that she does not require her legal guardian, Sabrina Morrissey.

As we know, she has adamantly denied her dementia diagnosis. It is her belief that she has recovered from any previous cognitive impairments.

As such, Wendy has asked the court to end the guardianship.

On the Lifetime docuseries, Where Is Wendy Williams, the titular Wendy Williams sits with publicist Shawn Zanotti. (Image Credit: Lifetime)

It is clear that Wendy is having a miserable time at the assisted living facility.

Most of the 60-year-old’s neighbors are elderly. She does not seem to be socializing with them or finding much in common with them.

Based upon her interviews, it seems that she feels like the rest of the move is moving on without her while she remains in isolation. And that is not an unfair assessment of the situation.

During the Where Is Wendy Williams docuseries, the titular star discusses how much she enjoys being “free” from her TV career and thus able to dress, or undress, how she likes. (Image Credit: Lifetime)

Why can’t people help her?

It is important to remember that the Free Britney movement took literal years of intense pressure to liberate Britney Spears. Britney was a 40-year-old woman with multiple known sinister figures in her life, whose most outlandish behavior in many years has been some goofy Instagram posts.

Meanwhile, people watched Wendy’s decline on television, in interviews, and on a harrowing documentary.

Wendy is also a couple of decades older than Britney. Combined with her alleged alcohol abuse and other factors, it is possible that she actually needs a guardianship. Or, at the very least, it’s less unreasonable for a court to believe so.

Wendy Williams spoke to the camera backstage on her show, and accidentally referred to the wrong day of the week. We’ve all been there. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Conservatorships do exist for a reason. And it is not always a bad reason.

According to some human rights experts, these legal guardianships (and there are different forms) are generally geared toward people who may struggle to know what day it is or even where they are.

Judging by her own statements, Wendy clearly knows where she is. If an evaluation determines that she is consistently aware of her location and unhappy with it — that asking for help was not a sudden impulse or part of some brief flash of clarity — then perhaps she is in the wrong place.

But, for now, none of us know for sure.