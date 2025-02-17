Wendy Williams Punished For Getting Drunk at Assisted Living Facility: Report

Reading Time: 3 minutes

As we previously reported, Wendy Williams claims that she’s being held against her will in an assisted living facility.

The former TV and radio personality is under the care of a legal guardian after a judge ruled that she’s mentally incapable of living on her own.

Wendy recently called into the Breakfast Club radio show and insisted that her cognitive capabilities have improved tremendously in the months since she quit drinking. But she’s still under round-the-clock medical care.

Over the weekend, Wendy traveled to Miami for her father’s birthday.

Media personality/author Wendy Williams speaks to the audience at The Bryant Park Reading Room on May 15, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images)

And even though she was forced to rely on a mobility scooter, fans were encouraged by the fact that she’s fit to travel.

Unfortunately, that update was followed by news that highlights just how dire Wendy’s situation has become.

Wendy Williams Reportedly Held In Facility’s ‘Memory Center’

According to TMZ, Wendy has been living in the facility for eight months. And she spent some of that time “locked in the memory unit” in response to an incident involving alcohol.

TV personality Wendy Williams attends the 2019 NYWIFT Muse Awards at the New York Hilton Midtown on December 10, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Lars Niki/Getty Images for New York Women in Film & Television)

An employee at the facility explains that Wendy was originally placed on the third floor of the NYC building. That floor enjoys unrestricted access to the elevators, and Wendy took advantage by making her way to a restaurant on the building’s top floor.

The source says Wendy “was there for a long time,” and she was drunk when she returned to her living quarters.

The source says supervisors “were furious Wendy was served alcohol,” but she was the one who was punished, not the proprietors.

Television host Wendy Williams attends the Vulture Festival Presented By AT&T – Milk Studios, Day 1 at Milk Studios on May 19, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Vulture Festival)

For a while, the insider says, staff stood guard outside of Wendy’s room to prevent her from returning to the restaurant.

In time, she was moved to the facility’s memory unit on the fifth floor, where she would no longer have access to the elevators.

Staff was reportedly instructed to tell Wendy that the restaurant was under construction.

Wendy’s Steady Improvement

Wendy Williams attends the Apple TV+’s “The Morning Show” World Premiere at David Geffen Hall on October 28, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Despite that setback, the source claims that Wendy has been steadily improving and deserves to be released from the facility.

“Wendy doesn’t have good and bad days. She’s the same all the time,” they said, adding:

“You can tell her something today, and two weeks later she’ll remember it. Her memory is fine.”

Of course, it’s not up to staff at the facility to decide if Wendy is capable of living on her own. She’s been ruled “permanently disabled,” and she’ll need to go through the proper legal channels if she hopes to regain her freedom.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.