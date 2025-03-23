Natalie Joy: Nick Viall’s Wife Reveals Second Miscarriage, Just Months After Her …

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Bachelor star Nick Viall and wife Natalie Joy have shared some heartbreaking news with fans.

Just months after Natalie suffered her first miscarriage, she announced today that she’s lost a second pregnancy.

Nick and Natalie both shared the sad news on their Instagram pages today.

Natalie Joy and Nick Viall attend the Allstate Party at the Playoff, hosted by ESPN & CFP on January 07, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for ESPN & CFP)

Natalie Joy and Nick Viall share tragic announcement

“This past week, I miscarried again,” Joy, who works as a surgical technologist, announced on Sunday (via Page Six).

“While mourning the loss of our second baby at the beginning of this year, I quickly and very unexpectedly found out I was pregnant again,” she wrote.

Natalie shared that it “took some time for me to accept what had happened only to be handed another chance so easily and so fast.”

“But eventually I found so much happiness. We were finally in a place of complete utter gratitude,” she continued.

Natalie Joy and Nick Viall attend the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 27, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation)

Natalie concluded her message on a hopeful note, expressing gratitude for Nick and her daughter, and the emotional support they’ve provided.

“It’s going to take some time for me to feel like myself again and honestly I may never will but I hope to keep y’all involved in whatever that may look like,” she wrote.

“Going back to squeezing my husband and my sweet angel River Rose who are truly the reason I have survived this time and time again.”

Natalie and Nick suffer two tragedies in rapid succession

Natalie Joy and Nick Viall attend as Karl Lagerfeld celebrates the Cara Loves Karl Capsule Collection with Cara Delevingne at SAGA on September 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld)

In January, Natalie announced on her podcast that she was “actively miscarrying.”

The situation was further complicated by the fact that Nick and Natalie just welcomed their first child last year.

“It sucks because I have to be so alive for River. I have to be silly and goofy and funny and play with her,” Natalie said at the time.

“Then, I have this overwhelming guilt that when I’m with [my husband], I can’t also do that. I’m sad that the only version [he gets] right now is this broken person.”

Our thoughts go out to Nick and Natalie during this enormously difficult time.