Tiffany Trump Pregnant: Her Motherhood Journey With Husband Michael Boulos Explained

As expected, Tiffany Trump was in attendance at the inauguration of President Donald Trump in January.

Tiffany generally prefers to keep a lower profile than most of her siblings.

She doesn’t avoid the spotlight entirely, but she also doesn’t embrace public life quite as much as, say, Don Jr.

Tiffany Trump, daughter of U.S. President Donald Trump, and her husband Michael Boulos

As a result, millions of Americans may not have realized that Tiffany is currently pregnant with her first child.

Tiffany Trump’s First Pregnancy: Everything We Know

In October of last year, Donald Trump excitedly shared Tiffany’s joyous news with the world.

“She’s an exceptional young woman,” he said during a speech at Detroit Economics Club. “And she’s going to have a baby. So that’s nice.”

The president also spoke highly of Tiffany’s husband, whom he called “a very exceptional young guy.”

Tiffany Trump and Michael Boulos

Michael is the son of businessman and Trump donor Massad Boulos.

Tiffany and Michael married in November of 2022 at Mar-a-Lago.

They met in Greece in 2018, while Tiffany was vacationing with Lindsay Lohan.

It’s been several months since we learned that Tiffany is expecting, but thus far, that’s just about all we know.

Tiffany Trump, daughter of former U.S. President Donald Trump

There’s been no word on the due date or whether Tiff is expecting a boy or a girl.

A graduate of Georgetown Law School, Tiffany has consistently supported her father while mostly steering clear of the political arena.

Tiffany spoke at both the 2016 and 2020 Republican National Conventions.

She did not take the stage at the 2024 event, but she could be seen cheering on her family from the spectators’ gallery.

Tiffany Trump, daughter of President Donald Trump

Tiffany is Trump’s only child with his second wife, Marla Maples.

A Family Affair

All five of the president’s children were in attendance at his inauguration in January, including youngest son Barron, 18, who is currently a student at New York University.

We’re sure that the entire Trump clan is prepared for the increased scrutiny that comes with the “first family” designation.

But we’re also guessing that as she prepares to become a mother, Tiffany will continue to keep a relatively low profile.