Wendy Williams Says She’s Being Held Against Her Will In Assisted Living Facility

In November of 2024, Wendy Williams was labeled “permanently disabled” by her legal guardian.

And today, the world learned that Wendy has been confined to an assisted living facility ever since.

The troubled TV personality called into The Breakfast Club radio show this morning and claimed that she’s being held against her will.

TV personality Wendy Williams attends the 2019 NYWIFT Muse Awards at the New York Hilton Midtown on December 10, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Lars Niki/Getty Images for New York Women in Film & Television)

Pleading Her Case

In a shocking interview with host Charlamagne Tha God, Wendy made a case for why she should be released from her conservatorship.

“I am not cognitively impaired, but I feel like I am in prison,” she said.

Speaking about her day-to-day life, Wendy revealed that she mostly avoids the elderly patients who make up the majority of the facility’s population.

Wendy Williams attends her being honored with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on October 17, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

“I am definitely isolated. To talk to these people who live here, that is not my cup of tea,” she explained.

“I keep the door closed. I watch TV. I listen to the radio. I watch the window. I sit here, and my life goes by.”

Williams described herself as a victim of “emotional abuse.”

Charlamagne called upon his audience to spread the word about Wendy’s situation on social media.

Wendy Williams attends Apple TV+’s “The Morning Show” World Premiere at David Geffen Hall on October 28, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images)

Wendy’s Recent Troubles

Williams was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia and aphasia in 2022.

She’s been under the court-ordered care of guardian Sabrina Morrissey ever since.

These days, Williams is rarely seen in public. But she was spotted in Florida last month while attending a celebratory dinner in honor of her son, Kevin Hunter Jr., who had recently graduated from college.

According to Page Six, Williams got into “a heated confrontation” with her caretakers as she left the dinner.

Wendy Williams attends the Apple TV+’s “The Morning Show” World Premiere at David Geffen Hall on October 28, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Still Spilling Tea

A veteran of the world of celebrity gossip, Wendy couldn’t conclude the interview without commenting on the biggest celebrity scandal of the moment.

“Diddy will go to prison for life, people,” she predicted before signing off.

“You don’t know the things that I know about Diddy back in the day. You know what? It’s about time, people. It is about time. Diddy done.”

Wendy certainly sounds sharp enough to live on her own, but her caregivers obviously know far more about the situation than we do.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.