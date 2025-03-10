Lauren Burnham Announces Pregnancy Following Arie Luyendyk Vasectomy Reversal

Reading Time: 2 minutes

We have some big news out of Bachelor Nation!

Lauren Burnham announced today that she and husband Arie Luyendyk Jr. are expecting their fourth child.

Burnham shared the news with fans on Instagram on Monday afternoon.

“Our last missing piece…coming this September,” she captioned the photo above.

Arie and Lauren had previously believed that they were done having kids

News of Lauren’s pregnancy comes just two weeks after Arie announced that he had had his vasectomy reversed.

“I’m getting a reversal. As you guys know, I got the vasectomy after the twins were born,” he explained on YouTube.

“And ever since then, I don’t know. I think I rushed it. Honestly, it’s more on me. I think having the twins was hard at first.”

Lauren Burnham and Arie Luyendyk attend White Fox Boutique Swimwear Launch Of 100% Salty at Catch on July 26, 2018 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images)

Lauren revealed that Arie did not consult her before getting his vasectomy two years ago.

“He totally convinced me that the chapter’s closed. And I’m like, ‘Okay,’ and came to terms with that. And now I have to get out of that again. I’m getting there. Arie is totally there,” she said in the reversal video.

Arie further explained that he decided to undergo a reversal after watching his kids playing together.

“I kind of remember a moment of watching Senna, and all of our kids are at the best age right now. I just felt like, ‘Dang it, I think we could do this again.’ And if we had a singleton, we can totally handle that.”

Arie and Lauren met on The Bachelor in 2018. They got married one year later.

An outpouring of love from Bachelor Nation

Other famous denizens of Bachelor Nation were quick to congratulate the happy couple today.

“There she is!!!!!!! Congratulations,” wrote Nick Viall’s wife, Natalie Joy.

“Absolutely incredible! God bless. Now time to reverse the reversal,” Chris Harrison joked.

We’d like to be the latest to congratulate this lovely couple on their joyous news!