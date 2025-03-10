Meghan Markle’s Dad Says He’s ‘Disappointed’ That She Changed Her …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The first season of Meghan Markle’s new Netflix show met with very mixed reviews.

But despite the complaints about the duchess’ “tone-deafness” and refusal to allow cameras into her actual home (the show was filmed at a rental property) With Love, Meghan has been renewed for a second season.

That’s great news for Meghan (who badly needed a win following a year of PR setbacks), but not great news for her many critics.

And no one has more reason to be salty about the renewal announcement than Meghan’s biggest haters — her own family.

Meghan Markle in a scene from her upcoming Netflix cooking show. (Netflix)

Yes, as you’re probably aware, the Markle clan is the absolute worst.

Meghan’s brother, Thomas Markle Sr., blasted her show the same day that it came out, and now her father has followed suit.

It’s no wonder that Meghan decided to ditch her maiden name in order to go by Meghan Sussex, in accordance with her royal title.

Many people might not have been aware that Meghan made such a change until she revealed it on her show.

Meghan Markle has not received rave reviews for her Netflix series. (Netflix)

One person who was in the dark about the new moniker was Meghan’s own dad. And not surprisingly, he was quick to complain about it.

Thomas Markle finds a new reason to complain

“My mom loved Meghan very much, but she would be so disappointed to hear that Meghan no longer wants to use the name Markle,” Thomas told the Daily Mail this week.

“My mother was proud to be a Markle,” he continued, adding, “So am I.”

Thomas went on to explain that Meghan “never had a problem” with her maiden name “until she met Prince Harry.”

Of course, the news that she was fine with her maiden name until she met her husband might not be as shocking as he thinks it is.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala at New York Hilton on December 06, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala)

Thomas’ final complaint about Meghan’s make change was as follows:

“Now I have to say, ‘I am Meghan Sussex’s dad.'”

We’re guessing Meghan’s not too terribly upset about that.

Meghan shares her controversial name-change news with Mindy Kaling

The controversy surrounding Meg’s last name began when she corrected her pal and guest star Mindy Kaling after the actress referred to her as “Meghan Markle.”

Meghan Markle and Mindy Kaling discuss all matters domestic in this scene from ‘With Love, Meghan.’ (Netflix)

“It’s so funny, too, that you keep saying Meghan Markle. You know I’m Sussex now,”

Curtly correcting a guest on the proper way to address their host might have come a bit more snobbish — even royal — than Meghan intended, but she certainly got her point across.

In fact, if she’d put out a press release explaining her preferred nomenclature, it probably wouldn’t have received as much attention as that 10-second exchange from her new show.

Unfortunately, like everything else Meghan does, the attention came with a whole lot of harsh criticism, most of it completely unwarranted.