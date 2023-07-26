Tyler Baltierra Posts Shirtless Selfie, Blasts Catelynn Lowell's Body-Shamers: Everyone's Fitness Journey Is Different!

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra have endured many, many ups and downs over the course of their time together, and much of that turmoil has been documented by MTV camera crews.

But the couple’s latest drama played out entirely on Instagram.

And, as is so often the case, it all started with a thirst trap.

Earlier this week, Tyler posted before-and-after pics to show how far he’s come in a year of working out.

Tyler Baltierra took this selfie before embarking on a 12-month fitness journey. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

As you can see from the pic above, Baltierra was in pretty good shape 12 months ago.

But as the photo below demonstrates, dude is full-blown jacked these days!

“I still have a long way to go until reaching my goals, but I like to post my progress as a reminder to myself of where I started, how far I’ve come, & why I keep putting in the work!” Tyler captioned the pics.

Tyler has clearly been hitting the gym. He posted this selfie in July of 2023. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

As is always the case with pics like this, there were some murmurs in the comments about Tyler being on steroids.

But for the most part, fans just offered their congratulations and asked for Tyler’s tips on getting swole.

There was one commenter, however, who really brought out the Hulk in this newly shredded father of four.

Catelynn and Tyler have fallen on some hard times over the years. But they’re doing okay these days. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

This person wrote that Catelynn needs “get on that treadmill” and “get healthier” so that her lifestyle would be more “in sync” with her husband’s.

The remark prompted a very lengthy reply from Tyler:

“Whoa hold up, absolutely NOT! She doesn’t need a treadmill for her body to be desirable to me or for our lives to be in ‘sync,’ are you [for real] right now!?” Baltierra wrote, as first reported by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup.

Tyler Baltierra shared this enticing update on his body transformation. With his shirt on, his arms stand out even more than usual. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

“That woman’s body has brought 4 of my beautiful children into this world!” he continued.

“That body has been with me through everything! That body has fought through hell & back to be the woman & wife she is today!

“That body has held & nurtured my children. That body has even held me like a baby at times when I was at my breaking point…so DON’T YOU DARE tell my wife what she needs to do with her body.” Tyler went on.

“We don’t outgrow each other, we GROW WITH EACH OTHER, through every high and low! Her body is perfect TO ME and that’s all that matters….”

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra pose for a cute photo together on their 15th anniversary. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

If Tyler’s fury wasn’t already abundantly clear, from there, he screenshotted his own comment and posted it to his Instagram Story with a message to his followers:

“If you share this woman’s opinion, please do me a favor & unfollow me,” Baltierra wrote.

“I have no room for this type of energy! All I’m doing is sharing my OWN INDIVIDUAL fitness journey & every time I share it, people have to share their unsolicited opinion about my wife & I’m sick of it!” he continued.

Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell are pictured here on the set of a Teen Mom reunion special. (Photo Credit: MTV)

“If you don’t support my wife, then you don’t support me & I don’t want you here.”

Elsewhere in the comments, followers repeated the rumor that Tyler is cheating on Catelynn with a man — specifically, the rapper Sik World.

The alleged couple took the high road and simply laughed those comments off.

“My apparent secret boyfriend making all kinds of gains BEAST!” Sik World wrote.

Tyler Baltierra has an emotional moment on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. (Photo Credit: MTV)

He later apologized for being “so bad at hiding our secret,” prompting Tyler to reply:

“That’s it, we’re breaking up, I can’t trust you anymore!”

Tyler later clarified that he and Sik were being sarcastic.

Clearly, this is a man who’s come to recognize the importance of picking your battles.