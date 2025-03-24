Mia Love Cause of Death: First Black GOP Congresswoman Passes Away at 49

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Tragic news out of Washington today, as a pioneer in the world of American politics has passed away.

Mia Love — the first Black Republican woman to serve in Congress — has died at the age of 49.

News of her passing came courtesy of a statement issued by Love’s family.

U.S. Rep. Mia Love (R-UT) speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) March 3, 2016 in National Harbor, Maryland. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Mia Love’s family shares news of her passing

“With grateful hearts filled to overflowing for the profound influence of Mia on our lives, we want you to know that she passed away peacefully today. She was in her home surrounded by family,” reads the announcement, which was posted on both X and Facebook.

“In the midst of a celebration of her life and an avalanche of happy memories, Mia quietly slipped the bands of mortality and, as her words and vision always did, soared heavenward.

“We are thankful for the many good wishes, prayers and condolences. We are taking some time as a family and will provide information about funeral services and a public celebration of her life in the days to come.”

U.S. Rep. Mia Love (R-UT) speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) March 3, 2016 in National Harbor, Maryland. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Mia Love’s cause of death revealed

Love had been battling brain cancer for several years at the time of her passing.

Earlier this month, her daughter Abigale revealed that Mia’s cancer was no longer responding to treatment.

The former representative of Utah’s fourth district had remained active in politics in the years since she lost her 2018 re-election campaign.

However, in recent months, Love’s illness forced her to step away from public life.

Rep. Mia Love (R-UT) speaks during a news conference with (L-R) Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA), Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI) and Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) following their weekly caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol Visitors Center July 17, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Known for her principled, “old school” brand of conservatism, Love did not endorse Donald Trump when he ran for president in 2016.

She became increasingly critical of his policies in the years that followed and, in turn, did not receive his endorsement when she sought re-election.

In the years after she left office, Love encouraged other women of color to enter politics.

“People like the idea of women running, they do, especially a woman of color, but the efforts don’t go far enough,’’ she told USA Today in 2022. “I certainly hope that I won’t be the last one. I really do.”

Our thoughts go out to Mia Love’s friends and family during this enormously difficult time.