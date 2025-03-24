Aaron Goodwin Breaks Silence on the Whole My-Wife-Tried-to-Have-Me-Killed Thing

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Aaron Goodwin has issued his first statement since his wife allegedly tried to have him killed.

That’s not a sentence we ever expected to write.

As you may have heard, however, the Ghost Adventures star is involved in a unique and upsetting controversy because his wife, Victoria, was recently charged with solicitation to commit murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Simply put, she supposedly hire a hitman to end Goodwin’s life .

Aaron Goodwin arrives at the sixth annual Fighters Only World Mixed Martial Arts Awards at The Palazzo Las Vegas on February 7, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (GETTY Images)

Until March 22, however, the 48-year-old television personality had not said anything in public about the situation.

On Saturday, though, he sent a message to fans that included a photo of a smiling emoji with hands outstretched.

“Thank you everyone for all the love and support through this emotionally trying time. It has really helped a lot and I appreciate you all,” Aaron wrote along with it.

Social media users went on to express well wishes for Aaron in the comments section.

“I know it sounds weird coming from complete strangers, but we adore and care for you! Keep your chin up,” one person wrote, while another sent “positive healing energy” to Goodwin.

Victoria Goodwin (L) and Aaron Goodwin from “Ghost Adventures” attend the premiere of “Mad Apple by Cirque du Soleil” at The Park on May 26, 2022. (Photo Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The whole thing is most definitely a mess.

According to police records obtained by various celebrity gossip outlets this month, Victoria was communicating with convicted killer Grant Amato… who is currently serving a life sentence in Florida for the murders of his parents and brother.

Victoria reportedly started writing to Amato in March 2024 after watching the docuseries Ctrl + Alt + Desire, which documented Amato’s case.

Victoria subsequently began sending text messages Amato, allegedly discussing “how much they are in love.”

In another message, she brought up wanting to leave her marriage to Aaron, writing: “Am I a bad person? Because I chose to end his existence. Not divorce.”

At this point, it’s worth emphasizing, Victoria and Aaron are headed for a divorce.

Aaron Goodwin attends the premiere of HGTV’s “A Very Brady Renovation” at The Garland Hotel on September 05, 2019 in North Hollywood, California. (Getty)

Victoria allegedly set aside $11,515 to pay Amato, and they had further talked about a $2,500 upfront payment.

Corrections officers reportedly found and seized Amato’s phone in prison, discovering Victoria’s alleged murder plot. However, she claimed she didn’t remember sending the messages.

But she did confessed to experiencing trouble in her marriage when questioned by police and was held on $100,000 bail.

The Goodins got married in in 2020 and Aaron filed for divorce on March 13 in Clark County, Nevada, seeking to maintain his separate property and have their community assets divided equally.

“[Victoria’s] conduct was extreme or outrageous with either the intention of or reckless disregard for, causing emotional distress to [Aaron],” the court filing reads. “[He] suffered severe or extreme emotional distress as the actual or proximate result of [her] conduct.”